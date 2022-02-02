To Accelerate Growth, Mocingbird Co-Founder to Take On CEO Position Full-Time
Dr. Ian Madom will focus on forging strategic partnerships with those looking to transform the healthcare credentialing ecosystem
My vision for Mocingbird is to become the primary tool for how clinicians learn and track their learning.”NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mocingbird - a cloud-based SaaS CME management platform that empowers clinicians and healthcare organizations to take control of the ongoing medical credentialing and education process - is excited to announce the company’s co-founder, Ian Madom, MD, MBA, will be taking on responsibilities as chief executive officer.
Rapid growth in customer acquisitions, partners onboardings, and product offerings has necessitated optimization of Mocingbird’s leadership team. By playing a larger role in the day-to-day operations, Dr. Madom will focus on developing strategic partnerships with innovative companies and investors looking to complete the healthcare credentialing ecosystem.
“My vision for Mocingbird is to become the primary tool for how clinicians learn and track their learning. Right now we are aiming at compliance because the need is most acute, especially in the digital space,” Madom said. “However, we are working toward a platform that allows clinicians to learn in real-time as they work. This makes for a more efficient healthcare ecosystem, better patient outcomes, and happier professionals who are working at the top of their game but not taking extra time to do it.”
Brad Artery, who has served as Mocingbird’s CEO since 2019, will take on the role of president and is tasked with scaling operations during this time of growth. With both Dr. Madom and Artery hyper-focused on specific goals within Mocingbird, the company will be able to not only continue its growth but further accelerate it.
“Mocingbird's team, product, and business have grown and evolved so much in the past two years. Now, seeing the positive impact our product has on healthcare is extremely gratifying. We're only getting started! I look forward to the next chapter in Mocingbird's journey with Ian at the helm,” said Artery.
Mocingbird was founded by Dr. Madom and Dr. George Fernaine - both practicing physicians who look to change the outdated ongoing licensing and credentialing process. Research shows on average clinicians spend more than 50% of their time buried in paperwork, which includes maintaining their credentials. State licenses and board certifications all come with their own unique sets of rules and requirements. Clinicians not only need to consume the continuing education but also keep track of the different deadlines and requirements, which is extremely difficult to manage and control.
Mocingbird offers the only comprehensive solution for clinicians to maintain their licenses and credentials by offering the specific education they need to stay compliant. In 2022, the company plans to accelerate its product offering by providing smart continuing medical education and creating opportunities to customize CME according to clinicians' specialties and interests.
“Clinicians will be learning based on what they need to know for their specialty and ultimately improving the quality of patient care,” Dr. Madom said. “As I take on the CEO role, I am most excited about the team I get to lead. It’s a dynamic group that is interested in delivering for our healthcare clinicians and believes deeply in our company vision: to allow clinicians to focus on what matters most.”
About Dr. Ian Madom
Dr. Madom is one of the co-founders of Mocingbird. His passion is creating solutions to the fourth pillar of the Quadruple Aim: Improving the Healthcare Provider Experience. Dr. Madom is an Orthopedic Spine Surgeon at Orthopedics Rhode Island where he serves as a clinical and organizational leader. He has focused his practice on innovation and robotics in spine surgery as well as assisting hospitals with service line development. Dr. Madom, who also earned an MBA at Yale University, is a popular speaker at various conferences including Startup Grind in Silicon Valley, and has appeared in media outlets such as NBC and CBS. Dr. Madom is a fellow of the American Board of Orthopedic Surgery and the American Association of Orthopedic Surgery. He serves as teaching faculty for AO Spine/AO North America and is an active member of the North American Spine Society.
About Mocingbird
Mocingbird is a cloud-based platform that improves medicine and clinician well-being by eliminating the chaos of ongoing credentialing and delivering high-impact Continuing Medical Education. For individual clinicians, we develop a one-stop solution to validate, track, document, and calculate the CME requirements for the maintenance of their professional licenses. For healthcare organizations, we provide a management tool that offers a real-time overview of compliance for risk mitigation. Mocingbird is based in Rhode Island and was founded by Orthopedic Spine Surgeon, Dr. Ian Madom and Interventional Cardiologist, Dr. George Fernaine.
