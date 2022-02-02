Mayor Bowser to Join Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks to Highlight Regional Public Safety Initiatives

(Washington, DC) – On Wednesday, February 2, Mayor Muriel Bowser and DC Police Chief Robert J. Contee III will join Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks and Prince George’s County Police Chief Malik Aziz to highlight regional public safety initiatives. Mayor Bowser, County Executive Alsobrooks, and law enforcement officials will discuss how the both jurisdictions are working together to combat carjackings, protect public safety, and increase accountability. When: Wednesday, February 2 at 11 am Who: Mayor Muriel Bowser County Executive Angela Alsobrooks, Prince George’s County Chief Robert J. Contee, III, Metropolitan Police Department Chief Malik Aziz, Prince George’s County Police Department Where: Marvin Gaye Park 5200 Foote Street, NE *Closest Metro Stations: Benning Road Metro Station* *Closest Bikeshare Station: Division Avenue & Foote Street SE* Press interested in attending the event are asked to RSVP to [email protected]. The DC Office of Cable Television, Film, Music, and Entertainment will provide a live feed of this event to watch from a safe, virtual space. To view event online visit mayor.dc.gov/live, tune in on Channel 16 (DCN) or any of the social media platforms below.

