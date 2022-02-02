Notice of Public Meeting - Lead Service Line Planning Task Force 02.03.22

The next meeting of the Lead Service Line Planning Task Force meeting will be held on Thursday, February 3, 2022, from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. The meeting will be held virtually on the WebEx link below.

Proposed Meeting Agenda

1. Roll Call of Task Force Members 2. Adoption of Meeting Minutes and Meeting Agenda 3. Report from Subcommittees 4. Summary of Revised Lead and Copper Rule 5. Action Items and Future Agenda Items

The Task Force is only offering a remote meeting option. To join remotely:

On a computer or mobile phone: Join vis WebEx Event number: 2315 178 0067 Password: public

By phone: 1-650-479-3208 Access code: 2315 178 0067

For additional information, please contact DOEE at [email protected].