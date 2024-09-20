Notice of Public Hearing and Public Comment Period - Draft Air Quality Permit 7353 - OSSE

PUBLIC NOTICE

Draft Air Quality Permit 7353, Office of the State Superintendent of Education (OSSE), Construction and operation of a gasoline dispensing system with associated 10,000 gallon gasoline storage tank at the bus facility located at 1601 W Street NE, Washington DC

Notice is hereby given that, pursuant to 20 DCMR §210, the Air Quality Division (AQD) of the Department of Energy and Environment (DDOE), located at 1200 First Street NE, 5th Floor, Washington, DC, is proposing to issue air quality Permit No. 7353 to the Office of the State Superintendent of Education (OSSE), Department of Transportation to construct and operate a gasoline dispensing system with associated 10,000 gallon gasoline storage tank at the bus facility located at 1601 W Street NE Washington DC. The contact person for the facility is Michael Riley, Director, at 202-724-5675 or [email protected].

Emissions Estimate:

The estimated maximum potential to emit volatile organic compounds (VOC) from the gasoline dispensing system with associated gasoline storage tank is estimated to be 2.60 tons per year. The estimated maximum potential to emit hazardous air pollutants (HAP), in total for all such pollutants, is 0.13 tons per year.

The emission limits are as follows:

a. Visible emissions shall not be emitted into the outdoor atmosphere from the gasoline storage tank. [20 DCMR 201 and 20 DCMR 606.1]

b. An emission into the atmosphere of odorous or other air pollutants from any source in any quantity and of any characteristic, and duration which is, or is likely to be injurious to the public health or welfare, or which interferes with the reasonable enjoyment of life or property is prohibited. [20 DCMR 903.1]

Violation of standards set forth in this section that occur as a result of unavoidable malfunction, despite the conscientious employment of control practices, shall be an affirmative defense for which the owner or operator shall bear the burden of proof. A malfunction shall not be considered unavoidable if the owner or operator could have taken, but did not take, appropriate steps to eliminate the malfunction within a reasonable time, as determined by the Department. [20 DCMR 903.13(b)]

c. The Permittee shall, at all times, operate and maintain any the equipment covered by this permit, including associated air pollution control equipment and monitoring equipment, in a manner consistent with safety and good air pollution control practices for minimizing emissions. Determination of whether such operation and maintenance procedures are being used will be based on information available to the Administrator which may include, but is not limited to, monitoring results, review of operation and maintenance procedures, review of operation and maintenance records, and inspection of the source. [40 CFR 63.11115(a)]

The permit application and supporting documentation, along with the draft permit are available for public inspection at AQD and copies may be made available between the hours of 9:00 A.M. and 5:00 P.M. Monday through Friday. Interested parties wishing to view these documents should provide their names, addresses, telephone numbers and affiliation, if any, to Stephen S. Ours at (202) 498-8143 or [email protected]. Copies of the draft permit and related technical support memorandum are available in the attachments section below.

Interested persons may submit written comments on this subject within 30 days of publication of this notice. The written comments must also include the person’s name, telephone number, affiliation, if any, mailing address and a statement outlining the air quality issues in dispute and any facts underscoring those air quality issues.

A hybrid public hearing at which interested parties may present comments will also be held as follows:

Public Hearing:

HEARING DATE: Monday, October 21, 2024

TIME: 5:30 PM

IN-PERSON LOCATION: DOEE Offices, 1200 First Street NE, 5th Floor, Washington DC 20002

In-person attendees are encouraged to arrive 10 minutes early to allow time to be directed to the meeting room.

VIRTUAL ACCESS INFORMATION:

Hosted by DOEE Meetings

WebEx Access>>

Monday, October 21, 2024 5:30 PM | (UTC-04:00) Eastern Time (US & Canada)

Meeting number: 2304 661 8831

Password: aq2024

Join by video system

Dial [email protected]

You can also dial 173.243.2.68 and enter your meeting number.

Join by phone

+1-202-860-2110 United States Toll (Washington D.C.)

1-650-479-3208 Call-in toll number (US/Canada)

Access code: 230 466 18831

All persons attending the hearing, either in person or virtually, who wish to be heard may testify at the hearing. All presentations shall be limited to five minutes. Persons testifying are urged to submit paper or electronic copies of any written statements.

All relevant comments will be considered before taking final action on the permit application.

Written comments on the proposed permit should be addressed to:

Stephen S. Ours

Chief, Permitting Branch - Air Quality Division

Department of Energy and Environment

1200 First Street NE, 5th Floor

Washington, DC 20002

[email protected]



No comments or hearing requests submitted after October 21, 2024 will be accepted.

For more information, please contact Stephen S. Ours at (202) 498-8143.