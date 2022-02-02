ComicConnect to Auction Groundbreaking, Multi-genre Hash Rush Lot Combining Comics, NFTs & Dinner with an Industry Icon
ComicConnect.com to Auction Groundbreaking, Multi-genre Innovative Hash Rush Lot Combining Comics, NFTs and Dinner with an Industry Icon
Comic book values have been skyrocketing. Combining comics with hot, high-tech collectibles like NFTs and unique life experiences may take our industry in a new direction.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ComicConnect, the world’s largest online comic and collectibles auction house, is known for its coveted rarities and record-breaking sales. But its upcoming Hash Rush special auction will break entirely new ground.
— Vincent Zurzolo
“It’s a first-of-its-kind,” says Vincent Zurzolo, COO of ComicConnect.com. “We’ve combined classic comics—including a one-of-a-kind—with their high-tech equivalent, NFTs, then added a once-in-a-lifetime experience with an industry legend. All in a single lot.”
That experience: dinner with living legend Neal Adams, one of the greatest comic artists of all time. Adams is credited with creating definitive modern imagery of Superman, Batman, X-Men, Green Lantern and Green Arrow.
“The lot is organized around one of the fastest-growing forms of entertainment—video games built on blockchain technology,” says Zurzolo.
“This particular game, Hash Rush, has such larger-than-life appeal, it inspired no less than Neal Adams to create some very unique comic books about it.”
The sci-fi/fantasy game set in the Hermeian galaxy, where players build and fight their way to victory. Created by Vorto Gaming AB—a leading Swedish blockchain gaming company—its play-to-earn model allows players to earn financial rewards.
The auction will run from February 11-20. The lot will include a complete first edition collection of Adams’ Hash Rush comics, which include:
• The one-of-a-kind Legend issue – this truly unique item features a cover printed on golden aluminum and signed by Neal Adams. Awarded a 9.8 grading by CGC, it’s a nearly-perfect collectible—and with no other issues in circulation, is the rarest of rarities.
• The Crystal issue – Defined by its luminous chromium cover, Adams created this book while celebrating his 80th birthday. In his honor, only 80 first-edition issues have been printed.
• The Hash Rush issue – Part of a limited print run of 2,000 comics, it was created to mark the release of the game’s latest edition in February. Adams collaborated with his long-time associate, Swedish comic artist Mikael Bergkvist, on the cover.
Each comic book comes with its corresponding NFT—a digital version that lives on the blockchain and is accessible to the winning bidder through an online reader.
Perhaps most exciting of all: the winner will receive an all-expenses paid trip to Manhattan to dine with Neal Adams—truly a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to chat with the living legend about his remarkable career.
How much will this unique prize fetch? According to industry experts, the sum may be substantial.
Former Marvel Editor-in-Chief, Jim Shooter has called the items “priceless.” Charles Rozanski, President of Mile High Comics Inc.—a leading U.S. comic book retailer—speculates that it “may well enter the rarified world of six figures.”
According to Zurzolo—one the world’s top comic book experts—it’s not just about the collection’s value, but its precedent.
“Comic book values have been skyrocketing for several years,” he notes. “Combining them with hot, high-tech collectibles like NFTs and unique life experiences may take our industry in a new direction.”
Joanne Levine
Lekas & Levine PR
joannepr@aol.com