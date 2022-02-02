VSP investigates suspicious death in Swanton

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

Vermont State Police investigates suspicious death in Swanton

SWANTON, Vermont (Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022) — The Vermont State Police is investigating a suspicious death reported early Wednesday morning, Feb. 2, 2022, in Swanton.

Police were notified at about 4:35 a.m. that an adult man was deceased inside a home at 45 First St. in Swanton. First responders located the victim deceased at the scene. Preliminary investigation indicates this was not a random incident. No one is in custody.

The Vermont State Police investigation is in its earliest stages and includes members of the Major Crime Unit, Bureau of Criminal Investigations, Crime Scene Search Team, Victim Services Unit and Field Force Division. The Swanton Police Department and U.S. Border Patrol also responded.

State police will release the name of the victim following notification of next of kin and further investigation. The body of the deceased man will be brought to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington for an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact the Vermont State Police in St. Albans at 802-524-5993. Tips also may be submitted online anonymously at http://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

VSP will release further information as the investigation continues.

- 30 -