Nwicode to launch a new version mobile app builder without code February 7

Nwicode is a multilingual and multifunctional online platform for creating mobile applications without code, based on the latest technologies.

Do what your business needs. Fast, not expensive and safe” — Ruslan Bugaev

NEW CITY, NEW YORK, US, February 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nwicode, Leading Mobile Software Provider, Announces New No-Code Platform for Mobile Development February 7, 2022.

"Nwcode" mobile application management system allows users to quickly and painlessly develop and manage mobile application content on one convenient platform.

The new version of the platform will be presented in two versions: Cloud version on the Saas model and boxed version with open source code.

About Nwicode

Nwicode is an open source cloud-based software for developing and managing content in a mobile application without coding.

The developers of Nwicode, Inc., are opening up more opportunities to use their service by providing an open source platform - Low-code. This feature helps to significantly speed up and simplify the development of even an entire team of programmers, while if there is not enough ready-made functionality in No-code, there is no need to look for other solutions and switch to new frameworks.

Alexander Govorkov, CTO of Nwicode said: "Every business should have the right to be able to expand in the future, but not one Saas product can afford to go beyond the provided functions, which is why platforms Without code are mainly used by small projects and startups. By giving companies the opportunity to use Nwicode with open source code and not stop at minimal functionality, all boundaries will be erased in search of the optimal solution for application development.

The key features in the new project will be the opening of new jobs for remote work. Designers and anyone who wants to become a developer of mobile applications No-code will be able to work.

The new project provides a marketplace for freelancers and digital agencies, where companies will be able to choose ready-made solutions or order additional services at a low cost.

To learn more and get early access to the platform, visit Nwicode

