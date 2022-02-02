47th Annual ONS Congress® Is Back in Person, Celebrating the Many Voices of Oncology Nurses
Oncology nurses will come together for the largest, most comprehensive oncology nursing conference to impact the future of cancer care.
Health and healthcare equity are timely topics, given the differential outcomes we saw throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and the events that occurred throughout the nation over the past 25 months.”PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Oncology Nursing Society (ONS) will bring together 3,000 oncology nurses and other cancer care providers at the 47th Annual ONS Congress in Anaheim, CA, from April 27–May 1, 2022. As the largest, most comprehensive oncology nursing conference in the United States, the annual event offers educational sessions, networking opportunities, and groundbreaking nursing research reports.
— Regina Cunningham, PhD, RN, NEA-BC, FAAN
The primary theme for 2022 ONS Congress—Many Voices, Common Mission—is highlighted in the keynote presentation from Regina Cunningham, PhD, RN, NEA-BC, FAAN, a nurse executive, scientist, and educator who has dedicated her career to advancing nursing practice and clinical care. Cunningham’s keynote presentation celebrates oncology nurses, reflects on the past two years’ challenges, and explores the profession’s future, including the significance of the National Academy of Medicine’s Future of Nursing 2020–2030 report.
“I’m honored to present at ONS Congress. Health and healthcare equity are timely topics, given the differential outcomes we saw throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and the events that occurred throughout the nation over the past 25 months,” Cunningham said. “I think we’re at an important juncture where nurses really can mobilize to make a difference in this space. I want to bring some of the recommendations from the Future of Nursing 2020–2030 report to life.”
For five days in Anaheim, oncology nurses will reconnect and attend sessions in five nursing-focused educational tracks: clinical practice; advanced practice; leadership, management, and education; research; and radiation. Each session provides nursing continuing professional development (NCPD) contact hours as well.
ONS is a professional association that represents 100,000 nurses and is the professional home to more than 35,000 members. ONS is committed to promoting excellence in oncology nursing and the transformation of cancer care. Since 1975, ONS has provided a professional community for oncology nurses, developed evidence-based education programs and treatment information, and advocated for patient care, all in an effort to improve the quality of life and outcomes for patients with cancer and their families. Learn more at ons.org.
