Kitalys Institute Issues Inaugural Imprint E-Book on Kindle: “Evolving Commercialization of Healthspan Products”
E-book contains an edited transcript of the two hour moderated round table discussion held October 13, 2021 at the virtual Targeting Metabesity conference.WASHINGTON DC, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In recent years, we have been witnessing the birth of the Longevity Products industry – products that could extend both lifespan and healthspan (that portion of lifespan spent free of debilitating chronic diseases). Initially focused on food and nutritional supplements, the sector is anticipating the arrival of medicines in development. In addition, medical and other devices are also beginning to be commercialized, from so-called ‘biological clocks’ that ‘diagnose’ biological, as opposed to chronological, age, to wearables and digital apps that help users stay within healthy ranges, improve sleep and optimize exercise, to devices that generate magnetic, ultrasound, vibratory or other waves to maintain wellness. New products, new markets, and even new business models are being developed and tested.
This e-book is a provocative window into the thinking of reflective and actively engaged leaders from big and emerging Pharma, Biotech, Food, Big Data and finance sectors, on questions such as:
• Is Big Pharma/Biotech paying attention to the healthy longevity space?
• What will it take for Big Pharma/Biotech to enter the space, if ever? When?
• What has Big Food been doing, and what are its priorities in healthy longevity?
• Are emerging therapeutics companies creating the next wave of acquisitions by Big Pharma/Biotech, or will they build a new industry in disease modifying and preventive interventions?
• What are some emerging models of commercialization in food, devices and services?
• Are investors flocking to the space? What are they chasing, and what are their expectations?
The prominent panelists consisted of:
Moderators:
Joe Cook, Jr., Executive Chairman and President of NuSirt Biopharma; former Chairman and CEO of Amylin; former Group VP–Global Operations of Eli Lilly
Dennis Purcell, Founder and Senior Advisor of Aisling Capital
Ed Saltzman, Executive Chairman, Cello Health BioConsulting
Speakers:
Philipp Gut, MD, Department Head at Nestlé Institute of Health Sciences, Nestlé Research, Switzerland
Roman Kalista, MD, Co-founder and CEO of RxDiet
Jerry McLaughlin, MBA, CEO and Board Member of Life Biosciences, Inc.
Casey Means, MD, Chief Medical Officer and Co-founder of Levels Health
James Peyer, PhD, Founder and CEO of Cambrian BioPharma; Founder of Apollo Ventures
Pietro Antonio Tataranni, MD, Chief Medical Officer and Senior Vice President of Life Sciences at PepsiCo
The session was held on Day 3 of the virtual 2021 Targeting Metabesity conference, which assembled prominent speakers such as former FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn, Scripps’ Eric Topol, former Human Genome Sciences CEO William Haseltine, investor and philanthropist Esther Dyson, National Academy of Medicine President Victor Dzau, and many other leaders in diabetes, cardiovascular and neurodegenerative diseases, cancer, diet and nutrition, law, regulation and policy, health equity, healthy behaviors, national and global healthy longevity policy, and commercialization and finance in a ‘silo-busting’ conference conversation on how to accelerate the translation of advances in the biology of aging into public health, the protection against chronic diseases, and the extension of healthy longevity for all.
About The Kitalys Institute:
The Kitalys Institute* is a foundation dedicated to catalyzing the translation of science into solutions for protecting against chronic diseases and extending healthy longevity for all. It is the organizer of the annual Targeting Metabesity conferences, called “one of the most important longevity conferences of the year,” with a “staggering” speakers roster. Metabesity refers to the major chronic diseases, cancer, and the aging process, all of which are driven by shared metabolic and other root causes. These root causes can be targeted with science-based solutions to forestall all of these conditions, thereby increasing healthspan—the span of life free of chronic disease. Targeting Metabesity 2022 will be held October 10-12, 2022 in Washington, DC and virtually (www.metabesity2022.org).
