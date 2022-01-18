Kitalys Presents Webinar on Big Data, Personalized Medicine, and Precision Health/Longevity
Stanford Professor Michael Snyder, PhD presents “Realizing Disease Prevention and Individualized Disease Management” from 12-1pm EST on Weds, January 19, 2022.VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Michael Snyder and his lab have been world leaders in developing multi-“omic” technologies, using them to make major discoveries, and translating them into products. Join us for a “can’t miss” presentation on how:
• longitudinal integrative personal “-omics” profiles (iPOPs) have been yielding fascinating discoveries in the pathogenesis, detection, deflection and management of type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular conditions, cancer and other diseases;
• humans have distinct aging patterns that can be measured within actionable periods of time;
• health markers exhibit seasonal patterns; and
• algorithms and wearables can alert persons regarding COVID-19 three days before diagnosis (Nat Med (2021)).
Seminal findings from the Snyder lab include the discovery that more of the human genome is transcribed and contains regulatory information than was previously appreciated, and a high diversity of transcription factor binding occurs both between and within species. The Snyder lab was the first to perform a large-scale functional genomics project in any organism, and has developed many technologies in genomics and proteomics – including proteome chips, methods for global mapping of transcription factor binding sites, de novo genome sequencing of genomes using high throughput technologies and RNA-Seq. These state-of-the-art “omics” technologies were used to perform the first longitudinal detailed integrative personal omics profiles of a cohort of persons to assess disease risk and monitor disease states for personalized medicine. Compiling these data allows better characterization of a normal state of health on the molecular level, as well as assists in identifying early signs of disease that could lead to better prediction and treatment of disease in early stages, or even prevention of disease altogether. Dr. Snyder is the cofounder of multiple diagnostic and therapeutic companies that apply these technologies.
Dr. Alexander Fleming, noted expert on health product development and regulation, commented: “Michael Snyder and his lab keep grinding out landmark discoveries with broad scientific implications. Importantly, the discoveries are being translated into practices and products that can make a difference in disease prevention and management now. Mike is a powerhouse in bringing to bear diverse forms of data—from molecular biology to wearable devices—no one does it and explains it better.”
Wednesday, January 19, 2022 from 12 pm to 1:00 pm ET.
About the speaker:
Michael P. Snyder, PhD, Stanford Ascherman Professor and Chair of Genetics and the Director of the Center of Genomics and Personalized Medicine, Stanford University
Dr. Snyder received his Ph.D. training at the California Institute of Technology and carried out postdoctoral training at Stanford University. He is a leader in the field of functional genomics and multiomics, and one of the major participants of the ENCODE project. He launched the field of personalized medicine by combining different state-of–the-art “omics” technologies to perform the first longitudinal detailed integrative personal omics profile (iPOP) of a person, and his laboratory pioneered the use of wearables technologies (smart watches and continuous glucose monitoring) for precision health. He is a cofounder of many biotechnology companies, including Personalis, SensOmics, Qbio, January, Protos, Oralome, Mirvie and Filtricine.
About The Kitalys Institute:
The not-for-profit Kitalys Institute is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt organization dedicated to accelerating the translation of emerging insights in the biology of aging into public health, preventing chronic diseases and extending healthy longevity for all. It is organizer of the annual Targeting Metabesity conferences, called “one of the most important longevity conferences of the year”, with a “staggering” speakers roster. Metabesity refers to the major chronic diseases, cancer, and the aging process, all of which are driven by shared metabolic and other root causes. These root causes can be targeted with science-based solutions to forestall all of these conditions, thereby increasing healthspan—the span of life free of chronic disease. Targeting Metabesity 2022 will be held October 10-12, 2022 in Washington, DC and virtually.
