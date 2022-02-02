Tashy Frazer-Lennard of Virgin Gorda, appointed as Brand Ambassador and Distributor for NSI Caricom
Virgin Gorda-based Nail Technician and Salon owner appointed NSI Caricom Distributor to bring great products to local nail technicians.
At NSI Caricom we believe in having the right mindset, because we want to have people who are like-minded and self-motivated, supporting nail technicians.”SHERIDAN , WY , UNITED STATES , February 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ms. Tashy Frazer-Lennard, the owner of Polished by Tashy, in Virgin Gorda, British Virgin Islands has been appointed as a Brand Ambassador and Distributor for NSI Caricom.
— Lexann McPhoy
Ms. Frazer-Lennard's appointment furthers NSI Caricom’s efforts to empower nail technicians in each Caribbean island with quality nail products at an affordable price.
As part of its launch activities in January 2022, NSI Caricom visited the British Virgin Islands, Barbados, Dominica, Antigua and Barbuda, and St. Maarten. Based on discussions with nail technicians about the challenges of their business, NSI Caricom is working to provide solutions, including the appointment of local Brand Ambassadors and Distributors in these countries.
Frazer-Lennard stated “ I am excited to be selected and appointed as an NSI Distributor in the country. It is an honor to be a part of the NSI community and family. I have been in Beauty Industry for over ten years, and I have always known about the NSI brand. In my experience, the NSI Brand provides reliable, durable products, and it is an affordable brand. I just love working with it.”
“At NSI Caricom we believe in having the right mindset, because we want to have people who are like-minded and self-motivated, supporting nail technicians. We are so pleased that Ms. Frazer-Lennard was recommended to us, and we discovered a mindset fit. We look forward to working with the team at Polished by Tashy”, said Lexann McPhoy, Managing Director, NSI Caricom.
About NSI Caricom
NSI Caricom is a leading Caribbean supplier of professional nail technician products. NSI products are professional only, high-quality premium USA-made products manufactured in a best-practices environment so that end customers have the best experience with quality nails. NSI Caricom is the exclusive distributor to wholesale and retail customers within the 15 member Caricom nations, dependencies, associate, and observer countries, as well as the US Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, and the Cayman Islands. Clients love NSI products because it is low maintenance and always results in a natural look and feel. NSI Caricom is headquartered in Wyoming, USA. The company has its regional office in Guyana.
David Alleyne
NSI Caricom
+1 3072053755
email us here