Submit Release
News Search

There were 926 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,938 in the last 365 days.

Tashy Frazer-Lennard of Virgin Gorda, appointed as Brand Ambassador and Distributor for NSI Caricom

Tashy Frazer Lennard

Tashy Frazer Lennard

Lexann McPhoy

Lexann McPhoy

Virgin Gorda-based Nail Technician and Salon owner appointed NSI Caricom Distributor to bring great products to local nail technicians.

At NSI Caricom we believe in having the right mindset, because we want to have people who are like-minded and self-motivated, supporting nail technicians.”
— Lexann McPhoy
SHERIDAN , WY , UNITED STATES , February 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ms. Tashy Frazer-Lennard, the owner of Polished by Tashy, in Virgin Gorda, British Virgin Islands has been appointed as a Brand Ambassador and Distributor for NSI Caricom.

Ms. Frazer-Lennard's appointment furthers NSI Caricom’s efforts to empower nail technicians in each Caribbean island with quality nail products at an affordable price.

As part of its launch activities in January 2022, NSI Caricom visited the British Virgin Islands, Barbados, Dominica, Antigua and Barbuda, and St. Maarten. Based on discussions with nail technicians about the challenges of their business, NSI Caricom is working to provide solutions, including the appointment of local Brand Ambassadors and Distributors in these countries.

Frazer-Lennard stated “ I am excited to be selected and appointed as an NSI Distributor in the country. It is an honor to be a part of the NSI community and family. I have been in Beauty Industry for over ten years, and I have always known about the NSI brand. In my experience, the NSI Brand provides reliable, durable products, and it is an affordable brand. I just love working with it.”

“At NSI Caricom we believe in having the right mindset, because we want to have people who are like-minded and self-motivated, supporting nail technicians. We are so pleased that Ms. Frazer-Lennard was recommended to us, and we discovered a mindset fit. We look forward to working with the team at Polished by Tashy”, said Lexann McPhoy, Managing Director, NSI Caricom.

About NSI Caricom
NSI Caricom is a leading Caribbean supplier of professional nail technician products. NSI products are professional only, high-quality premium USA-made products manufactured in a best-practices environment so that end customers have the best experience with quality nails. NSI Caricom is the exclusive distributor to wholesale and retail customers within the 15 member Caricom nations, dependencies, associate, and observer countries, as well as the US Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, and the Cayman Islands. Clients love NSI products because it is low maintenance and always results in a natural look and feel. NSI Caricom is headquartered in Wyoming, USA. The company has its regional office in Guyana.

David Alleyne
NSI Caricom
+1 3072053755
email us here

You just read:

Tashy Frazer-Lennard of Virgin Gorda, appointed as Brand Ambassador and Distributor for NSI Caricom

Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Retail, Shipping, Storage & Logistics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.