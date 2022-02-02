TRUST Biologic™ Teams Up with ‘Pickleball is Great’ Tournaments In 2022
TRUST Biologic is an all-natural skincare company devoted to the formulation of products to relieve the aches and pains associated with daily workouts and sports activities like pickleball. In 2022, TRUST Biologic and its leading-edge Pain Relief Gel will be represented at over fifty Pickleball is Great Inc (PIG) tournaments.
— Jeffrey Johnson
An Oregon-based tournament management group, Pickleball is Great is passionate about the delivery of superior pickleball tournaments and experiences for all players, from Hawaii to Texas. A record 10,000 pickleball players are expected to compete in PIG Tournaments during 2022 as the sport of pickleball continues its unprecedented growth across all demographics and regions of the U.S.
Pickleball Is Great Inc. was founded by Mike Hoxie in 2016 in the Portland metro area. By 2018, Hoxie had expanded his footprint to 23 tournaments in California, Arizona, Hawaii and Alaska. By 2022, the number of tournaments has grown to a record 65 events, with the support of Regional Tournament Directors Gigi Guerra (West) and Kathy Rambousek (Pacific Northwest).
All Pickleball Is Great players can take advantage of a special PIG discount on TRUST Biologic’s optimized blend of CBD (cannabidiol), CBG (cannabigerol), menthol, camphor, licorice root, jojoba and other natural extracts that accelerate pain relief, cooling, recovery and enhanced activity. Its convenient roller can be applied before and after tournament play to provide instant relief to players that experience sore muscles and pain through multiple matches and days of tournament play.
“Practicing self-care and reducing pain during competitions has never been more convenient, with our CBD + CBG-infused roll-on gel,” said Jeffrey Johnson, CEO of TRUST Biologic. “We are excited to increase our visibility with active tournament players, through a special discount available to all Pickleball Is Great participants. What’s more, we stand behind our products with a money-back guarantee.”
According to Pickleball is Great President Mike Hoxie, “We are always seeking new ways to improve the player experience at our events. Offering TRUST’s proven Pain Relief Gel at a competitive discount price of $28.90 with free shipping gives us a great new perk to support all players.
About TRUST Biologic
TRUST Beauty got its start in 2016 as an all-natural skincare company founded in Denver by Tom and Kelly Murphy. Over the years, customers requested more products to relieve actively-aging skin, muscles and joints. That’s when the team applied their beauty industry expertise to the next frontier, collaborating with leading-edge laboratories and formulators in the heart of Colorado’s cannabinoid movement.
TRUST Biologic™ was formed to fully represent the new vision and commitment to self-care products with improved functionality. Extensive research resulted in an optimized elixir of CBD (cannabidiol) and CBG (cannabigerol) ingredients. Their best-selling organic Pain Gel formula goes the distance, with menthol, licorice root, jojoba, and other natural extracts that also assist in pain relief, cooling, recovery and the ability to keep moving every day, in your ‘happy place’ on the pickleball court! www.trustbiologic.com.
About Pickleball is Great
Since 2016, Pickleball Is Great based in Portland Oregon has grown from a local Pacific Northwest tournament management company into a global pickleball company. In 2022, they will oversee and manage more than 65 pickleball tournaments worldwide. Their positive reputation and year after year growth is the result of their ability to deliver tournament solutions to meet the needs of clubs, cities and organizations, while improving the player experience.
Pickleball Is Great delivers a great player experience. confirmed by the high percentage of repeat clients and players, year after year. As pickleball enters the mainstream sports world, they will remain a player-focused company for all ages and skills. Visit http://www.pickleballisgreat.com.
