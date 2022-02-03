NCH Healthcare System Receives Approval for Cardiology Fellowship Program at the NCH Heart Institute
Award-winning NCH Heart Institute of the NCH Healthcare System.
NCH Heart Institute announces the approval of Cardiology Fellowship Program by the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education (ACGME)NAPLES, FL, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The NCH Healthcare System is very proud to announce the approval of our Cardiology Fellowship Program at the NCH Heart Institute by the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education (ACGME). ACGME is the body responsible for accrediting all graduate medical training programs for physicians in the United States. It is an independent, not-for-profit, physician-led organization that sets and monitors the professional educational standards essential in preparing physicians to deliver safe, high-quality medical care.
Graduate medical education is the period of training in a particular specialty (residency) or subspecialty (fellowship) following medical school and is an important step in becoming a physician. NCH Heart Institute was approved to allow 9 fellows into the new program.
“This is a pivotal day for the NCH Heart Institute,” said Robert J Cubeddu, MD, President of the NCH Heart Institute. “This new fellowship program, coupled with the many other plans NCH has to grow cardiac services for our community, is yet another demonstration of our organization’s commitment to clinical excellence and education.”
The Cardiology Fellowship at NCH will be a three year training program where fellows will learn hands-on experience in all areas of cardiology including interventional cardiology, heart failure, electrophysiology, and more. Fellows will be able to hone their areas of interest while acquiring a broad range of advanced interventional skills while also being given the opportunity to take part in clinical research taking place at NCH.
Upon graduating, fellows will be seasoned physicians who are able to expertly diagnose and treat almost any cardiac issue they may encounter among their patients.
“NCH Heart Institute has already been recognized nationally for quality outcomes and exceptional cardiac care by the Society for Thoracic Surgeons, Healthgrades and others,” said Dr. Viviana Navas, MD, Director of the new Cardiac Fellowship Program. “Our cardiology team of accredited physicians and staff is unmatched and responds to cardiac emergencies in record time above and beyond the national standard with cutting edge technology - much of which is available only at NCH in our region. We want to take that commitment to excellence that we already provide and instill it in the next generation of cardiologists who we hope will stay on to serve our community right here in SW Florida.”
The fellowship program will be available for applicant submission this summer.
###
Amanda Lucey
Naples Community Hospital Healthcare System
+1 678-591-6357
email us here