NEWS ALERT: ENTREPRENEUR AND BREAST CANCER SURVIVOR KAYE JACKSON ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF THE RANDOM WHINE
The Random Whine features Red Blend and Pinot Grigio Labels, which are available now for purchase and enjoyment onlineATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ENTREPRENEUR AND BREAST CANCER SURVIVOR KAYE JACKSON ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF THE RANDOM WHINE
The Random Whine features Red Blend and Pinot Grigio Labels, which are available now for purchase and enjoyment online
Serial entrepreneur and breast cancer survivor Kaye Jackson, announced today the launch of The Random Whine. Rich in wine history, The Random Whine's mission is to make wines that are made with love and are hand-crafted in the Sierra Foothills of Lodi, California. The wines are available now for purchase and enjoyment online, which feature The Red blend and Pinot Grigio labels. Indulge responsibly. Must be 21+. For more information or to join the mailing list please visit http://www.therandomwhine.com
The Red blend (12.5% alc. a multi-vintage blend of Zinfandel, Petit Verdot, Petite Sirah, and Merlot) features rich cherry, plum, and stone fruit flavors and very mellow tannins making this smooth Cabernet Sauvignon an ideal companion for a wide range of foods, especially meats and hearty kinds of pasta.
Pinot Grigio (12.5% alc. Pinot Grigio, Symphony, Malvasia Bianca) features a crisp, delicate white peach and orange blossom flavor accented with Symphony, a fragrant grape that adds enticing floral aromas. The pleasant finish is ideal before meals and with lighter foods including appetizers, salads, baked chicken, and seafood.
Kaye Jackson’s intrigue and curiosity for wine and all the varietals (flavors) began years ago in corporate America. She desired to understand each culture’s approach to wine and extensively studied each of their custom wine pairings. From searching various origins and varieties her passion for wine grew far beyond the taste. Kaye found a region rich in wine history, with high-quality grapes, which didn’t require post-bottle aging. Enter the Sierra Foothills of Lodi, California. Kaye’s experience with Lodi (pronounced LOH-dye) confirmed her destiny to start a business.
Wine carried an even deeper meaning to Kaye when she faced the unthinkable. It became a way to delight and distract her during breast cancer treatments. She turned her woes into a win. Wine became an outlet to her feeling special during a difficult chapter in her life. She continued to study wine, drink it, and even journal. Proceeds from wine sales will directly support women battling breast cancer to help them survive and thrive. The Random Whine is currently assessing options for a potential annual rotation.
“There are defining and even random moments in life that quickly remind us-tomorrows are not promised. For that reason, I always say pursue what moves you…be about your business and buy a good bottle of wine - today!” sites Kaye Jackson.
About The Random Whine:
The Random Whine, founded and owned by Kaye Jackson is a female-owned and black-owned wine startup business headquartered in Woodstock, Georgia, a suburb of Atlanta.
# # #
For Press Contact:
Taroue Brooks | (202) 431-1119 | taroue.brooks@yahoo.com
taroue brooks
Taylor and Brooks
+1 202-431-1119
email us here