Polyisoprene Market Size, Share, Growth, Trend, Demand, Forecast 2027
Polyisoprene Market
The global Polyisoprene market is expected to showcase a growth of around 4% during the forecast period (2021-2027).NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, February 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A comprehensive overview of the global Polyisoprene market is recently added by UnivDatos Market Insights to its humongous database. The report has been aggregated by collecting informative data from various dynamics such as market drivers, restraints, and opportunities. This innovative report makes use of several analyses to get a closer outlook on the Polyisoprene market globally. This report offers a detailed analysis of the latest industry developments and trending factors that are influencing the market growth. Furthermore, this statistical market research repository examines and estimates the global Polyisoprene market at regional and country levels. The global Polyisoprene market is expected to showcase a growth of around 4% during the forecast period (2021-2027).
Market Overview
The global polyisoprene demand is growing on account of growing production of tire industry due to growing automobile and other transport industry and growing industrial production. Further, increasing consumption of polyisoprene in medical industry mainly in medical device and components is supporting the global manufacturers to focus the production of polyisoprene. Due to its outstanding resilience, abrasion resistance, ability to reseal with no coring and/or fragmentation, and relatively low cost it is used in medical industry. Common medical applications for polyisoprene includes septa, valves, seals, sleeve stoppers, large-and small-volume parenteral stoppers, diaphragms, IV components (medical device and pharma)
In addition, mega trends like electric mobility and environment friendly products is changing the tire industry business as well. Increasing adoption of electric vehicles and green tire is creating new revenue pockets for the tire manufacturers. This in turn, creating market for synthetic rubber industry.
Global Polyisoprene market report is studied thoroughly with several aspects that would help stakeholders in making their decisions more curated.
By application, the market is primarily divided into:
• Tires and Tire Products
• Industrial Goods
• Medical
• Footwear
• Adhesives
• Others
Among these, tires and tire products held the prominent share in the market and is expected to retain its position during the forecast period. Due to large base of automobiles, limited average life of tires, and recovering automobile sectors are some of the key attributable factors which are increasing the demand of synthetic rubber. Since polyisoprene is used along with styrene-butadiene rubber in order to improve the tire performance, therefore with increasing tire demand, demand of polyisoprene would also grow
Global Polyisoprene Market Geographical Segmentation Includes:
• North America (United States, Canada, Rest of North America)
• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe)
• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Rest of APAC)
• Rest of World
Europe contributes significant share in the global polyisoprene market. This can be attributed to large and well-established tire and automobile industry. Further, presence of large tire manufacturers like Michelin and Continental is further supporting the regional market. In addition, countries like Russia is among the largest producer and exporter of isoprene across the globe, which makes easy product availability in the region and less dependent on natural rubber producing nations. According to Observatory of Economic Complexity (OEC), in 2019, Russia exported $395M in isoprene rubber, making it the 1st largest exporter of isoprene rubber in the world. The main destination of isoprene rubber exports from Russia are Poland ($64.7M), Turkey ($28.4M), Mexico ($28.1M), United States ($25.6M), and Belarus ($25M).
• Zeon Corporation
• JSR Corporation
• PJSC Nizhnekamskneftekhim
• The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
• Kent Elastomers Products Inc.
• Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited
• Shandong Yuhuang Chemical Co. Ltd.
• Huizhou Daya Bay Ecisco New Material Technical Corporation
• Yeochun NCC Co. Ltd.
• Lotte Chemical Corporation
Competitive Landscape
The degree of competition among prominent companies has been elaborated by analyzing several leading key players operating globally. The specialist team of research analysts sheds light on various traits such as global market competition, market share, most recent industry advancements, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, or acquisitions by leading companies in the global Polyisoprene market. The major players have been analyzed by using research methodologies for getting insight views on market competition.
