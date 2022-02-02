Wencor announces strategic channel partnership with Novaria
Novaria has selected Wencor as a preferred strategic aftermarket channel partner supporting products for the commercial and defense markets.
We are excited to partner with Novaria and their market leading products.”PEACHTREE CITY, GA, U.S., February 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Novaria has selected Wencor as a preferred strategic aftermarket channel partner supporting products for the commercial and defense markets. The agreement includes precision component and specialty hardware products supporting airframe and engine platforms which will boost Wencor’s material solution offerings to the aerospace and defense market segment customers.
— Hunter Mitchem, President of Distribution, Wencor
“We are excited to partner with Novaria and their market leading products. Their diverse product and engineering capabilities, combined with our extensive portfolio and value added services will enhance opportunities to the commercial and defense markets. We pride ourselves on being able to provide innovative solutions to our customers that enable reliability, material availability and cost efficiencies.” said Wencor President of Distribution, Hunter Mitchem.
Phillip Alaniz, EVP at Novaria Group, noted “With Wencor’s proven track record of servicing commercial aftermarket customers, this is an ideal solution for channeling Novaria’s rapidly growing product offering into the global aftermarket. This partnership allows us to efficiently service the aftermarket while boosting Novaria’s focus on engineering and manufacturing technology solutions.”
About Wencor
Wencor has been a trusted partner in aerospace and defense for over 60 years, offering CMM and DER repairs, PMA and an extensive network of distribution solutions to help make flights safer and more cost effective. We support most of the commercial airlines, repair stations and OEMs worldwide through our corporate affiliates; Wencor, Soundair Aviation Services, PHS/MWA Aviation Services, Absolute Aviation Services, Aerospace Coatings International, Accessory Technologies Corporation, Fortner Engineering & Manufacturing, Silver Wings Aerospace, ASC International, Inc. and Kitco Defense. Wencor Group is headquartered in the Atlanta, Georgia area with additional offices in Utah, Miami, Seattle, California, Alabama, New York, Amsterdam, Singapore, Shanghai, and Istanbul. For more information, please visit wencor.com, follow @Wencor_Official on Twitter, and join Wencor on LinkedIn.
About Novaria Group
Novaria Group is a privately held business focused on precision component companies that deliver optimum performance and sustainable growth within the aerospace and defense marketplace. For more information on Novaria’s business units, please visit www.novariagroup.com
