Early bird in 4 weeks book now to save $200 at Maritime Reconnaissance and Surveillance Technology USA

ARLINGTON, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SMi Group reports: register for the Inaugural Maritime Reconnaissance and Surveillance Technology USA

SMi Group is delighted to announce the Inaugural Maritime Reconnaissance and Surveillance Technology USA, taking place on the 5th and 6th May 2022 in Arlington, USA. The 2022 conference places particular emphasis on the relationship between the Maritime and Joint Domains and how ISR capabilities are developing to improve these in tandem as well as individually.

This conference will present the perfect opportunity to meet a diverse range of US naval and DoD actors, including naval aviation experts, maritime space specialists, unmanned systems program managers, and research and development authorities, as well as key allied partners and industry vendors involved in Maritime Surveillance and Intelligence gathering.

Opening keynote Briefings include:

Fostering Naval Tactical IW Capabilities at the NIWDC

Overview:

• Naval Information Warfighting Development Center: role, mission and priorities

• Developing and enhancing high-end fleet warfighting capabilities and tactics

• Providing effective solutions to the most critical Information Warfare challenges across the US Fleet

• Increasing Information Warfighting effectiveness across all platforms, afloat and shore

Presented by: Rear Admiral Michael Vernazza, Commander, Naval Information Warfighting Development Center and Training Group, US Navy



Collaborating with Industry to Enhance Maritime Research and Scientific Development

Overview:

• NRL: providing an effective coupling point to the R&D chain for ONR through direct ties with industry and the academic community

• Researching, developing and testing unmanned and autonomous systems in simulated environments at the Laboratory for Autonomous Systems Research (LASR)

• Supporting the development and acquisition of space systems for naval missions at the Naval Center for Space Technology (NCST)

Presented by: Captain Gregory T. Petrovic, Commanding Officer, US Naval Research Laboratory

Attendees will stand to gain the chance to:

• Listen to keynote briefings from US military leaders operating in the maritime reconnaissance and surveillance arena

• Hear from key allied military leaders working in their national maritime reconnaissance field

• A unique focus on Unmanned ISR platforms, Space-based Maritime Reconnaissance, Fleet Air Arm ISR capabilities, Sensors at Sea and more

• Maritime equipment exhibition from conference sponsors showcasing the latest technology

• Informal networking time factored in so you can gather insight from peers and colleagues also shaping and influencing maritime reconnaissance and surveillance systems today

• Discover the new trends and updates in the maritime reconnaissance market and learn of how to integrate these new technologies into enhance your operational effectiveness

About SMi Group:

