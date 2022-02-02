Jatheon Cloud Data Archiving Software Wins “Customer Choice” Award by SoftwareSuggest

Jatheon Technologies has announced that their flagship archiving platform, Jatheon Cloud, has won the Winter 2022 “Customer Choice” award on SoftwareSuggest.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jatheon Technologies, a software company specializing in enterprise data archiving for compliance, FOIA management and ediscovery of electronic records, has announced that their flagship archiving platform, Jatheon Cloud, has won the Winter 2022 “Customer Choice” award on SoftwareSuggest.

SoftwareSuggest is the leading software comparison platform that businesses use to explore and compare business software, potential vendors and service partners. SoftwareSuggest provides a comprehensive list of options for various software categories, use cases and industries. Every year, SoftwareSuggest organizes a competition where vendors are invited to submit nominations. An external team of expert consultants then evaluate the applicants and choose winners. This year is the second year in a row that Jatheon Cloud has been recognized, this time with a “Customer Choice” award.

Ivana Nikolic, Product Marketing Director in Jatheon Technologies, shared her excitement: “Winning the Winter 2022 Customers’ Choice Award is proof that the quality of product and service that we give to our customers remains exceptional. We would like to thank all our customers who honored us by leaving their reviews and the SoftwareSuggest team for choosing Jatheon Cloud as their preferred data archiving software. This award will only make us work even harder and exceed the standards of services and support for our customers in the future”.

Jatheon Cloud is a cloud platform that organizations in regulated industries can use to capture, store and search large volumes of communications data like email records, social media, chat apps, text messages, calls and content from collaboration apps like Teams and Bloomberg.

ABOUT JATHEON

Jatheon Technologies Inc. was founded in 2004 to empower companies in their efforts to ensure email compliance, facilitate eDiscovery, improve email management and alleviate storage issues.

Today, Jatheon is a leader in the archiving industry, with 6+ billion processed messages and unique on-premise and cloud archiving solutions. The company continues to raise the bar throughout the industry with the latest enterprise-grade cCore archiving appliances, a powerful archiving, retrieval and dynamic monitoring software and best-in class tech support, Jatheon Care. In 2017, Jatheon designed Jatheon CTRL ‒ a social media, mobile and IM archiving add-on that smoothly integrates with the company’s proprietary email archiving software. In 2018, the company launched Jatheon Cloud – the next-generation cloud email archiving solution best suitable for small and medium-sized organizations. In 2019, Jatheon launched Jatheon Archive, an email archiving and management mobile app that supports both Jatheon cCore and Jatheon Cloud.