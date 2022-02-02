Lead Acid Battery Market Size, Share, Growth, Trend, Demand, Forecast 2027
The Global Lead Acid Battery Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5% between 2021-2027.NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, February 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A comprehensive overview of the Global Lead Acid Battery Market is recently added by UnivDatos Market Insights to its humongous database. The report has been aggregated by collecting informative data from various dynamics such as market drivers, restraints, and opportunities. This innovative report makes use of several analyses to get a closer outlook on the Lead Acid Battery Market in the Global context. This report offers a detailed analysis of the latest industry developments and trending factors that are influencing market growth. Furthermore, this statistical market research repository examines and estimates the Global Lead Acid Battery Market at the regional & country levels. The Global Lead Acid Battery Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5% between 2021-2027.
Market Overview
Anode, cathode, and electrolyte are the three main components of a lead cell; the anode is the negative terminal, the cathode is the positive terminal, and the electrolyte joins both of these terminals to drive an electrochemical reaction that produces electricity. A lead–acid battery is made up of a sponge metallic lead anode, a lead-dioxide cathode, and a sulfuric acid solution electrolyte. It is the first battery to be used in a commercial setting. It has dangerous lead in it, but it can be recycled. The electric vehicle section of the automobile industry is rapidly growing in order to minimize carbon emissions. The lead–acid battery is widely employed in electric cars, and its use is steadily increasing. The continuous rising demand for electric vehicles globally is going to add fuel to the growth of lead acid battery as transportation industry plays a very vital role in governments target for zero emission, and electric vehicles is the very first step to reach the set targets.
COVID-19 Impact
The COVID-19 epidemic has wreaked havoc on the market. As a result of the pandemic's impact on various end-use industries, such as manufacturing, construction, automotive, and others, demand for lead-acid batteries has dropped significantly in recent months. Furthermore, the supply chain of raw materials essential for lead-acid batteries was badly interrupted as a result of the shutdown in key nations such as Germany, Italy, India, and the United States, resulting in poor manufacturing of these batteries. However, the demand for these batteries is growing in the healthcare and UPS industries, which bodes well for the market players. The worldwide lead acid battery market has been harmed by lockdown limitations. Obstacles have arisen as a result of limited manufacturing and transit delays caused by the epidemic. Production and distribution have been delayed as successive waves of the new coronavirus tighten their grip on the global economy.
By Construction Method, the market is primarily studied into:
• Flooded
• VRLA
Based on construction method, the market is segmented into Flooded and VRLA. The Flooded segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecasted period. In diesel-electric submarines, flooded lead–acid batteries are used to power electric motors, while nuclear submarines use them as a backup power source. As a result, increased maritime commerce operations are expected to provide flooded lead–acid batteries with good growth potential during the projection period. Because of their cost-effectiveness, the usage of these batteries in forklift trucks is increasing substantially, as forklift trucks are primarily utilized in the material handling business, where productivity and cheap cost are extremely important
By Type, the market is primarily bifurcated into:
• SLI
• Stationary
• Motive
Based on type, the market is segmented into SLI, Stationary and Motive. The SLI segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecasted period. The key benefit of SLI batteries is their high cycle life and reduced vehicle weight. As a result, the emergence of SLI batteries as a cost-effective energy source is fueled by an increase in car sales. Furthermore, these batteries are considered as a cost-effective source of energy by vehicle owners, who replace batteries after a specific time instead of buying expensive alternatives, such as lithium-ion battery, available in the market
By Technology, the market is primarily bifurcated into:
• Basic
• Advanced
Based on technology, the market is segmented into Basic and Advanced. The Advanced segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecasted period. The features such as improved battery life along with reduced weight the advanced lead acid batteries are gaining demand in the industry and is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecasted period.
By End-User, the market is primarily bifurcated into:
• Utilities
• Transportation
• Industrial
• Others
Based on end-user, the market is segmented into Utilities, Transportation, Industrial and Others. The Transportation segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecasted period. The transportation segment dominated the market in 2020 and is expected to lead the lead-acid battery market during the forecast period. This is primarily because these batteries are cost-effective and are preferred for the installation in internal combustion vehicles for SLI applications
Global Lead Acid Battery Market Region Segmentation Includes:
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Rest of World
Based on the estimation, during the projection period of 2021-2027, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a higher CAGR. China, India, Japan, and South Korea are all major contributors to the Asia-Pacific region. High automobile production and sales, fast industrialization, population increase, and a spike in demand for UPS systems are just a few of the elements driving this region's growth. The automotive industry generates the majority of revenue for lead–acid batteries in Asia–Pacific, owing to robust demand for passenger automobiles and increased awareness and acceptance of electric vehicles. The electric vehicle section of the automobile industry is rapidly growing in order to minimize carbon emissions. The lead–acid battery is widely employed in electric cars, and its use is steadily increasing.
The major players targeting the market includes:
• EnerSys
• Exide Industries
• Amara Raja Batteries Ltd
• C&D Technologies Inc.
• GS Yuasa Corporation
• HBL Power Systems Ltd.
• Panasonic Corporation
• Teledyne Technologies Inc.
• Clarios
• Narada Power
Competitive Landscape
The degree of competition among prominent companies has been elaborated by analyzing several leading key players operating in the Global context. The specialist team of research analysts sheds light on various traits such as Global market competition, market share, most recent industry advancements, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, or acquisitions by leading companies in the Global Lead Acid Battery Market. The major players have been analyzed using different research methodologies for getting insight views on market competition.
Key questions resolved through this analytical market research report include:
• What are the latest trends, new patterns, and advancements in the Global Lead Acid Battery Market?
• Which factors are influencing the Global Lead Acid Battery Market over the forecast period?
• What are the global challenges, threats, and risks in the Global Lead Acid Battery Market?
• Which factors are propelling and restraining the Global Lead Acid Battery Market?
• What are the demanding global regions of the Lead Acid Battery Market?
• What will be the market size in the upcoming years?
• What are the crucial market acquisition strategies and policies applied by the companies?
