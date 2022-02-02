Industrial Filtration market Size, Share, Growth, Trend, Demand, Forecast 2027
The global Industrial Filtration market expected to grow at a robust CAGR during the forecast period (2021-2027).NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, February 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A comprehensive overview of the global Industrial Filtration market is recently added by UnivDatos Market Insights to its humongous database. The report has been aggregated by collecting informative data from various dynamics such as market drivers, restraints, and opportunities. This innovative report makes use of several analyses to get a closer outlook on the Industrial Filtration market globally. This report offers a detailed analysis of the latest industry developments and trending factors that are influencing the market growth. Furthermore, this statistical market research repository examines and estimates the global Industrial Filtration market at regional and country levels. The global Industrial Filtration market expected to grow at a robust CAGR during the forecast period (2021-2027).
Market Overview
Industrial filters are used for cleaning and treating industrial oils, lubricants, gases, and water. These filters are employed in a wide range of fields, such as power plants, paper industry, and automotive manufacturing. The growth of the market is attributed to the increasing requirement of a safe working environment in industrial facilities. Furthermore, rapid industrialization and urbanization along with the implementation of stringent regulations pertaining to emission and treatment of industrial waste is further supporting market growth.
Moreover, air pollution is a huge concern to health all around the world, from haze hanging over cities to smoke within the home. Almost 9 out of 10 people are exposed to levels of air pollution that raise their risk of diseases such as heart disease, stroke, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cancer, and pneumonia. The World Health Organization monitors the levels of exposure and health effects of air pollution at the national, regional, and global levels due to ambient (outdoor) and household air pollution. Therefore, resulting in adoption of filtration across industries.
Global Industrial Filtration market report is studied thoroughly with several aspects that would help stakeholders in making their decisions more curated.
By Type, the market is primarily bifurcated into:
• Liquid
o Pressure filtration
o Centrifugal filtration
o Gravity filtration
o Vacuum filtration
o Others
• Air
o Mechanical
o Electronic
o Gas-phase
Based on type, the Industrial Filtration market is categorized into air and liquid. Among these. Liquid type filtration accounted for the majority share in 2020. This is mainly due to the increasing demand for industrial water treatment couples with strict government regulations to filter the discharges of pollutants into the water bodies, is expected to drive the growth of the liquid type industrial filtration category.
By filter media, the market is primarily bifurcated into:
• Metal
• Activated Carbon/Charcoal
• Fiberglass
• Filter Paper
• Non-Woven Fabric
• Others
Based on filter media, the Industrial Filtration market is classified into metal, activated carbon/charcoal, fiberglass, filter paper, non-woven fabric, and others. Among these, non-woven material is expected to witness highest CAGR during the forecast period. The non-woven fabric filter media are made from nonwoven Polypropylene (PP) fabric and are durable, reusable, water-resistant, hypoallergenic, fire-resistant, soft, light, and sometimes washable. Non-woven filters are designed to remove ultrafine dust, aerosols, and viable organisms to meet highest requirements to the cleanliness of air in a wide range of applications, such as clean rooms, hospital operating theatres, microelectronics, optical and precision industries, and the pharmaceutical and food industries.
By Industry, the market is primarily bifurcated into:
• Food & Beverage
• Metal & Mining
• Chemicals
• Pharmaceuticals
• Power Generation
• Others
Based on industry, the market is categorized into food & beverage, metal & mining, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, power generation, and others. Among these, pharmaceutical segment is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period owing to the need for removal of suspended particles and bacteria from water and air.
Global Industrial Filtration Market Geographical Segmentation Includes:
• North America (United States, Canada, Rest of North America)
• Europe (Germany, UK, Spain, Italy, France, Rest of Europe)
• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Rest of APAC)
• Rest of World
Based on the estimation, APAC to witness fastest growth during the forecast period mainly due to the rising adoption of industrial filters in countries such as China, Japan, India, and others countries is set to drive the industrial filtration industry as they have more number of industries, especially in China as it is the manufacturing hub for various industries.
The major players targeting the market includes:
• Eaton Corporation PLC
• Alfa Laval AB
• Ahlstrom-Munksjö Oyj
• Camfil Group
• Donaldson Company Inc.
• Parker-Hannifin Corporation
• Filtration Group Corporation
• Freudenberg Group
• Mann+Hummel Gruppe
• Danaher Corporation
Competitive Landscape
The degree of competition among prominent companies has been elaborated by analyzing several leading key players operating globally. The specialist team of research analysts’ sheds light on various traits such as global market competition, market share, most recent industry advancements, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, or acquisitions by leading companies in the global Industrial Filtration market. The major players have been analyzed by using research methodologies for getting insight views on market competition.
