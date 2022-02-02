Automotive Software Management System Market Size, Share, Growth, Trend, Demand, Forecast 2027
The Automotive Software Management System Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~12% between 2021-2027NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, February 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A comprehensive overview of the Automotive Software Management System Market is recently added by UnivDatos Market Insights to its humongous database. The report has been aggregated by collecting informative data from various dynamics such as market drivers, restraints, and opportunities. This innovative report makes use of several analyses to get a closer outlook on the Automotive Software Management System Market. The report offers a detailed analysis of the latest industry developments and trending factors that are influencing market growth. Furthermore, this statistical market research repository examines and estimates the Automotive Software Management System Market at the regional levels. The Automotive Software Management System Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~12% between 2021-2027
Market Overview
Autonomous driving (AD), connected cars, electrification of powertrain, and shared mobility (ACES) are the major trends that are mutually reinforcing developments in the automotive industry. Looking at the available opportunity all players in the market are expected to be benefited from building their Software delivery and electronic and electrical architecture capabilities, embracing latest technology innovation including UI, UX, analytics. China’s estimated production level is also anticipated to exceed the combined output of few major auto manufacturing countries including the United States, Germany, and Japan. Total stock volume of BEVs and PHEVs in China stood at around 3.3 million in 2019, an increase of 46% compared to the stock in 2018.
Request Sample Copy of this Report @ https://univdatos.com/get-a-free-sample-form-php/?product_id=17096
COVID-19 Impact
The initial effects of COVID-19 began in first quarter of 2020, when one after another, lockdowns were imposed all around the world to contain the spread of coronavirus. This resulted in complete shutdown of automotive industry as automakers as well as component and raw material suppliers halted their production in major auto markets such as China, India, Germany, France, among others. This scenario have had a negative impact on the market.
Automotive Software Management System Market report is studied thoroughly with several aspects that would help stakeholders in making their decisions more curated.
By Application, the market is primarily bifurcated into:
• ADAS & Safety Systems
• Body Control & Comfort System
• Powertrain System
• Infotainment System
• Vehicle Management & Telematics
• Others
Based on application, the automotive software management system market is categorized into ADAS & safety systems, body control & comfort system, powertrain system, infotainment system, vehicle management & telematics, and others. In 2020, ADAS & safety systems to witness strong demand during the forecast period. This can be mainly attributed to factors such as increased adoption of ADAS features in vehicles, increasing adoption of connected car services, and intervention of innovative technologies for advanced UI. Moreover, numerous companies are introducing advanced vehicle software to ensure safety and security of vehicle and the passengers. Thus, driving the category’s growth.
Download Free Sample of this Report- https://univdatos.com/get-a-free-sample-form-php/?product_id=17096
By Software Layer, the market is primarily studied into:
• Operating System
• Middleware
• Application software
Based on software layer, the market is categorized into operating system, middleware, application software. Among these, operating system category to witness strong growth during the forecast period. Increasing demand for safety and comfort features in vehicles coupled with intervention of innovative technologies for advanced user interface is further expected to support market growth.
By Vehicle Type, the market is primarily studied into:
• Passenger Vehicle
• Commercial Vehicle
Based on vehicle type, the market is segmented into passenger vehicle and commercial vehicle. Commercial vehicle category is expected to witness highest CAGR of during the forecast period owing to sustained economic activities coupled with increasing e-commerce activities, have bolstered the growth of the light commercial vehicle market. Furthermore, market players are investing heavily on the research and launch of advance systems for commercial vehicles, which is further expected to drive the market. In addition, the stringent government regulations and rise in adoption of cloud-based fleet management telematics solutions by fleet owners will drive the market.
Automotive Software Management System Market Region Segmentation Includes:
• North America
• Europe
• Asia-Pacific
• Rest of World
Based on the estimation, Asia-Pacific dominated the market in 2020. Increasing demand for premium and electric vehicles in countries such as China, Japan and Korea are expected to drive the Asian market. The NEV credit mandate, introduced in 2017, is considered as the major driver for the adoption of electric vehicle in China. In China, the New Energy Automobile Industry Plan (2021-2035) targets 20% of vehicle sales to be ZEVs by 2025. In addition, the China Society of Automotive Engineers set a goal of over 50% EV sales by 2035. Hence, increased adoption of electric vehicle would propel the overall demand for software management systems in the market.
Ask for Report Customization @ https://univdatos.com/get-a-free-sample-form-php/?product_id=17096
The major players targeting the market includes:
• Robert Bosch
• NXP Semiconductors
• Renesas Electronics
• BlackBerry Limited
• NVIDIA
• Airbiquity Inc.
• Elektrobit Automotive GmbH
• Green Hills Software
• Intel Corporation
• Microsoft Corporation
Competitive Landscape
The degree of competition among prominent companies has been elaborated by analyzing several leading key players operating in the global context. The specialist team of research analysts sheds light on various traits such as global market competition, market share, most recent industry advancements, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, or acquisitions by leading companies in the Automotive Software Management System Market. The major players have been analyzed using different research methodologies for getting insight views on market competition.
Key questions resolved through this analytical market research report include:
• What are the latest trends, new patterns, and advancements in the Automotive Software Management System Market?
• Which factors are influencing the Automotive Software Management System Market over the forecast period?
• What are the challenges, threats, and risks in the Automotive Software Management System Market?
• Which factors are propelling and restraining the Automotive Software Management System Market?
• What are the demanding regions of the Automotive Software Management System globally?
• What will be the market size in the upcoming years?
• What are the crucial market acquisition strategies and policies applied by the companies?
We understand the requirement of different businesses, regions, and countries, we offer customized reports as per your requirements of business nature. Please let us know If you have any custom needs.
For more informative information, please visit us @ https://univdatos.com/report/automotive-software-management-system-market/
About UnivDatos Market Insights
UnivDatos Market Insights (UMI) is a passionate market research firm and a subsidiary of Universal Data Solutions. We believe in delivering insights through Market Intelligence Reports, Customized Business Research, and Primary Research. Our research studies are spread across topics across the world, we cover markets in over 100 countries using smart research techniques and agile methodologies. We offer in-depth studies, detailed analysis, and customized reports that help shape winning business strategies for our clients.
Contact
UnivDatos Market Insights
Pawnendra Pawan
Client Development Lead
Ph: +91-7838604911
Email: pawnendra@univdatos.com
Website: https://univdatos.com/
Ankita Gupta
UnivDatos Market Insights (UMI)
+91 97176 88269
email us here