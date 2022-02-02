Canadian Channel Partners Bringing Back In-Person Event with its 7th Annual Conference for IT Channel Partners in May

7th Annual Canadian Channel Partners Conference 2022

Canadian Channel Partners Conference (CCP) announced the much-awaited 2022 Canada-wide conference in Hybrid format over two days, May 18th and 19th, 2022.

After two years of a fully virtual conference, we at Xeo are excited to host the channel partners in Canada in a safe in-person environment while maintaining the interactive 3D virtual platform.” — Monali Supramanyam, Strategic Marketing & Communications Director at Xeo

MISSISSAUGA, ON, CANADA, February 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Canadian Channel Partners Conference (CCP) announced its much-awaited 2022 Canada-wide conference in Hybrid format over two days, May 18th and 19th, 2022. The online event for both days will be hosted on a 3D Virtual Platform, and the in-person event for Thursday, May 19th, will be located at the Paramount event Space in Toronto.

The Canadian Channel Partners Conference (CCP), hosted by Xeo Marketing & Strategic Consultancy Inc (Xeo), is an annual event that showcases global technology solutions to thousands of channel partners and potential resellers. It connects global technology providers with Canadian MSPs, MSSPs, ISPs, VARs, Cloud Service Providers & IT Consultants. Expected to bring in more than 1500 channel partner audiences from North America and over 100 product & solution showcases and sponsors, the 2022 event will become the biggest ever Canadian Channel Partner's Conference.

"After two years of a fully virtual conference, we at Xeo are excited to host the channel partners in Canada in a safe in-person environment while simultaneously maintaining the interactive 3D virtual platform.", says Monali Supramanyam, Strategic Marketing & Communications Director at Xeo. "The hybrid option brings in the best of both worlds. While the in-person segments offer the personal connection with one-on-one engagement in the good old-fashioned ways, the virtual interface opens doors to reach more people beyond the limitations of location and space."

Who is the CCP22 for?

Launched initially to cater to the managed service providers and resellers' community, the CCP platform has since evolved to include the entire IT Chanel Partner Ecosystem. A significant percentage of the CCP2022 attendees will be Canadian IT Managed Service Providers (MSPs), Managed Security Service Providers (MSSP) and Cloud & Telecom Resellers aiming to redefine their growth journey in the new "norm". However, with the latest trend observed over the last two virtual events, CCP22 intends to drive more System Integrators, System Operators, and Value-Added Reseller audiences.

What to Expect?

1. CCP2022 will showcase the usual keynote speeches, networking events, conference sessions and workshops.

2. Channel Partners Community can evaluate recent technologies, products and solutions.

3. Discuss various challenges and opportunities that the 'new normal' has ushered in with the peer community and industry thought leaders.

4. Network and engage with the broader IT, Cloud & Telecom community and unlock possibilities of future partnerships and strategic collaborations.

5. And NEW THIS YEAR will be the opportunity to grow your professional network at the post-event networking gala with hundreds of B2B IT decision-makers and C-level executives joining the gala as Xeo guests.

We intend to continue adding more power to the channel partner community by bringing together the entire channel partner ecosystem, the vendors and sponsor community and B2B IT decision-makers on a platform to enable, inspire and engage. <<insert testimonial of a previous year attendee that refers to the benefit of the conference>>

More about the Hybrid Experience

"When we put together the first virtual event in 2020, we were excited yet nervous. The post-pandemic world had changed drastically, and so had the ways of doing business. But the expectations of the partner community and sponsors from CCP were unchanged. And we wanted to keep it that way. By merging modern-day technology with the latest social media platforms, we ensured that the attendee experience and sponsor/partner/buyer engagement was not compromised.", said Rueben Supramanyam, Technology Lead at Xeo. "After two years of a fully virtual conference, this year with an attempt at the hybrid model, we are more prepared and confident about the success of a unified approach."

1. A Streamyard broadcast studio will be set up on the 3D virtual platform. Speakers can present in person at the onsite event venue or virtually at the Streamyard studio.

- For online attendees, onsite and online presentations will be broadcasted on the virtual platform and applicable social media.

- The onsite attendees can view any virtual presentations on a big screen at the onsite conference centre.

2. The vendor pavilion is simulated virtually with 3D video-based booths showcasing pre-recorded presentations, links to exhibitors' online assets, and opportunities to engage with exhibitors via chatrooms and one-on-one video options.

3. Networking opportunities are enabled via chatrooms and forums.

4. A dedicated space will be set aside at the onsite venue for in-person attendees to connect with the online vendors.

5. Direct connection to the onsite venue to virtually view and engage with the onsite audience.

What's in it for the sponsors?

Hybrid and online-only sponsorship packages are available with opportunities for pre-event, in-event, onsite, and post-event marketing, thought-leadership, product & services or company presentations, media coverage, email and social media outreach, podcasts, webinars etc.

The pandemic-driven changing business landscape has introduced a new set of remote working solutions in the market. The always-sold out and heavily attended CCP2022 conference provides an opportunity for global vendors to showcase their remote-working solutions to thousands of channel partners and hundreds of B2B IT decision-makers.

For Event Registration, click here.

For Sponsorship Information, click here.

About Canadian Channel Partners Conference

The Canadian channel partners often get overlooked at any US-focused conference. Xeo recognized the need for an event dedicated solely to the Canadians where global technology providers can connect and engage exclusively with Canadian channel partners. With that in mind, Xeo launched Canadian Channel Partners that connects the entire Canadian IT & Telecom Channel Partner ecosystem - MSPs, MSSPs, VARs, ISPs, Distributors, Technology Service Providers, SISO & Telcos.

About Xeo Marketing & Strategic Consultancy:

Recognized as the top technology marketing company in Canada, Xeo Marketing is a B2B strategic consultancy and marketing organization. Powered by experienced industry experts, Xeo Marketing works with businesses in the fast-paced, high-tech sector and tech & AI start-ups of all sizes. Xeo helps the B2B tech sector organizations capture the market share and grow their revenue by providing affordable growth strategies and marketing services through innovative ways to leverage modern marketing channels like social media and mobile.

For information about Xeo Marketing, please visit www.xeo.marketing.

Canadian Channel Partners Conference 2019