CCP announces the launch of the CXRPMA (Customer Experience, Resources & Process, Management and Automation) Conference

CXRPMA Conference 2021

CCP announces the launch of the CXRPMA (Customer Experience, Resources & Process, Management and Automation) Channel Partner Conference for Jun 10th, 2021

In today's rapidly changing, digitized business world, it is essential to stay current with the technology trends and to be able to evolve quickly and embrace change with minimal business disruption.” — Rueben Supramanyam. Director, Canadian Channel Partners Conference

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After successfully hosting the biggest & the most significant annual conferences for the Canadian Telecom & IT Canadian Channel Partners community for six consecutive years, Xeo Marketing and Strategic Consultancy now brings to the market – CXRPMA (Customer Experience, Resources & Process, Management and Automation) Channel Partner Conference for Jun 10th, 2021.

The pandemic has forced businesses to adopt automation quickly. Companies are looking for solutions that will enable their workforce to be productive today and transition back to work with minimal disruption when required in the future.

Software vendors and developers embraced this change and responded quickly to the pandemic-driven automation requirements by developing solutions that address customer experience, process management and resource productivity concerns. However, the industry still lacks the avenue to easily showcase their innovative products and solutions to the B2B software buyers and, more importantly, to the channel partner and reseller community.

CXRPMA conference is an opportunity for software vendors to connect, engage and network with the ERP, CRM, CX and Automation channel partners reseller community and the B2B software buyers and decision-makers remotely on an interactive virtual platform in a best-of-class 3D-set-up.

"In today's rapidly changing, digitized business world, it is essential to stay current with the technology trends and to be able to evolve quickly and embrace change with minimal business disruption." Said Rueben Supramanyam, Director Strategic Partnership & Technology Alliance for CCP. "An already tricky task that becomes more daunting in a remote working environment. Our unique conference aims to bring together the CRM, ERP and CX Management & Automation software vendors, channel partner reseller & consultant community and B2B buyers & decision-makers on the same platform for intelligent dialogue exchange, information-sharing and networking."

Stringent laws and regulations surrounding B2B sales and marketing make it challenging both logistically and financially for software vendors to make that initial contact with potential channel partners and prospects. A brand-neutral conference like CXRPMA provides an opportunity for the entire ERP, CRM CX and Automation community to showcase their brand along with multiple other industry-leading software products under one roof so potential partners and resellers can get the information on the latest software options available to them and evaluate each partnership opportunity while B2B software buyers can gain an understanding of newer technologies and learn best practices on how to make more informed and smarter software decisions.

Click here for more information on CXRPMA Conference, or please visit https://canadianchannelpartners.com/cxrpma/

About Xeo Marketing & Strategic Consultancy:

Recognized as the top technology marketing company in Canada, Xeo Marketing is a B2B strategic consultancy and marketing organization. Powered by experienced industry experts, Xeo Marketing works with businesses in the fast-paced, high-tech sector and tech & AI startups of all sizes. Xeo helps the organizations in the B2B tech sector capture the market share and grow their revenue by providing them with affordable growth strategies and marketing services through innovative ways to leverage modern marketing channels.

Click here for information on Xeo Marketing, or please visit www.xeo.marketing.

About Canadian Channel Partners Conferences

Canadian Channel Partners conference is the brainchild of Xeo Marketing.

In today's rapidly changing, digitized business world, it is essential to stay current with the technology trends and to be able to evolve quickly and embrace change with minimal business disruption. Working as a catalyst that connects different user groups of the ICT community, Xeo endeavours to provide a brand-neutral platform for the community to connect, engage and network for intelligent dialogue exchange and information sharing for mutual growth.

The Canadian Channel Partners (CCP) community was created with this single objective in mind. With a large database of subscribers and multiple digital assets, news publication sites and social media forums, numerous conferences, webinars, and seminars, the CCP continues to connect the industry and add value to the community.

Click here for information on the Canadian Channel Partners conference or visit www.canadianchannelpartners.com



Contact Person:

Monali Supramanyam

Director, Strategic Marketing & Communications

1-844-936-0011

conference@canadianchannelpartners.com