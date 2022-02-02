Master Fluid Solutions Launches TRIM® MicroSol® 642RX for Medical Manufacturers
Master Fluid Solutions launches TRIM® MicroSol® 642RX to meet the unique and complex needs of the medical manufacturing industry.
TRIM MicroSol 642RX is perfect for medical device manufacturers because it is formulated without the use of substances medical manufacturers are concerned about.”PERRYSBURG, OHIO, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, February 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global leader in metalworking fluids, Master Fluid Solutions, launches a new product tailored to the unique and complex needs of the medical manufacturing industry.
— Justin Geach, Global OEM/MTB and NA NBD Manager for Master Fluid Solutions
TRIM® MicroSol® 642RX is specifically formulated for medical devices, ortho instruments, prosthetic devices, endoscopy, and surgical tool manufacturers. It is low-foaming and has high-lubricity with a long sump life.
“TRIM MicroSol 642RX is perfect for medical device manufacturers because it is formulated without the use of substances medical manufacturers are concerned about. MicroSol 642RX does not include SVHC, REACH Annex XVII restricted substances, CRM substances, TRI toxic chemicals, and animal derived raw materials”, stated Justin Geach, Global OEM/MTB and NA NBD Manager for Master Fluid Solutions.
MicroSol 642RX has superior ferrous and non-ferrous corrosion protection, it offers very high lubricity for excellent tool life and productivity improvements, has low residue for clean running operations, has excellent foam control, and is ideal for machining medical grade materials, including various aluminum alloys, stainless steel, titanium, and nickel-based alloys.
Like all of Master Fluid Solutions’ MicroSol cutting fluids, TRIM MicroSol 642RX is built on a strong, proven backbone of formulations that meet the rigorous demands of the aerospace, medical, automotive, and high production, precision parts manufacturing industries. MicroSol 642RX has a formula that can be depended on for extreme performance.
About Master Fluid Solutions — Master Fluid Solutions, working closely with the worldwide metalworking community, develops and markets a full line of environmentally sound, extremely durable and stable cutting and grinding fluids, straight oils, parts cleaners, pipe and tube expansion, forming, and corrosion control fluids under the TRIM®, WEDOLiT™, and Master STAGES™ brands. Master Fluid Solutions’ XYBEX® fluid management systems lower their customers’ total cost of operations. Master Fluid Solutions is committed to the safety of the people who use their products, the protection of the planet, and the overall impact on their customers’ profitability. Master Fluid Solutions is proud to have been named in the Top 10 in “Top Workplaces” in the Toledo, OH area for seven consecutive years. For further information about Master Fluid Solutions or their products, find a local distributor to contact at 2trim.us/distributors.php, call +1 800-537-3365, or visit their website at www.masterfluids.com/
Mark W. Scherer
Master Fluid Solutions
+1 419-931-6312
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other