Major AI trends in 2022 forecast

Customer care using AI to get more personal will be one of major trends in 2022 in Việt Nam. Photo courtesy of IBM

HCM CITY — Companies are increasingly using artificial intelligence to further their digital advantage and increase competitiveness and efficiencies and generate new revenue streams.

AI is now a global focus, with countries spending billions of dollars in research and development to be at the forefront of the new technology, and they include Việt Nam.

An IBM study found 42 per cent of CEOs in Việt Nam saying AI technology would most help them deliver the results they need over the next two or three years.

IBM also predicted the top AI trends in 2022 in Việt Nam.

The first is customer care using AI to get more personal. Virtual assistants will become a critical tool for large organisations and governments during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Consumers will notice more personalised and fully realised interactions with retailers and service providers as AI assumes a bigger role in customer care.

AI will play a key role in helping businesses achieve sustainability benchmarks through improved measurement, data collection, carbon accounting, prediction and supply chain resiliency.

This will be the outcome of consumers, regulators and shareholders putting greater pressure on companies to make tangible sustainability gains, and climate change and extreme weather straining supply chains and business operations.

Companies will also turn their attention to mitigating further supply-chain disruptions by investing in AI-driven automation to make the underlying systems that run commerce faster and more efficiently.

Another major trend is related to delivering on the potential of 5G with AI. 5G connectivity has enormous potential to advance industries ranging from streaming and communications to advanced robotics and manufacturing.

To speed up the rollout of 5G worldwide, communications services providers are turning to AI-powered automation and network orchestration to improve the control and management of networking to deliver faster customer experiences.

Businesses cutting costs by applying AI to better predict IT issues before they happen will be another major trend in 2022.

AI for IT operations (AIOps) will allow IT teams to quickly and confidently diagnose problems faster than they can manually, freeing them from laborious, time-intensive tasks to focus on delivering higher-value work.

AIOps will also enable the IT teams to identify patterns in data that indicate a potential issue, thus getting ahead of issues before they happen.

Lastly, the development of AI in 2022 will focus on security.

For AI to continue to advance in these areas, companies and organisations need to make progress in earning consumer trust.

The battle for trust takes place on multiple fronts, from the ability to make AI decisions understandable and explainable to providing consumers with confidence that their personal data is being protected against cyberattacks.

As companies and governments continue to invest in cybersecurity, AI will play an even more crucial role in helping identify and respond to threats more efficiently.

According to IBM, these trends have great potential to improve people’s lives through better and more reliable access to goods, services and information.

The Government has announced a national strategy for research and development and application of AI for until 2030 to gradually turn Việt Nam into an innovation and AI hub in the region and world.

The strategy targets building 10 prestigious AI trademarks and setting up three big data and high-performance computing centres.

Since the COVID pandemic broke out nearly two years ago the use of AI in healthcare has helped ease the burden on medical workers through tracing apps and epidemiological maps. — VNS