Jamaican Reggae Recording Artist Jah Bouks' Casa Angola Offers a Cozy Cottage Getaway
Jamaican recording artist Jah Bouks has opened up waterfront vacation beach cottages in St Thomas parish in Jamaica.
Jamaican recording artist Jah Bouks has opened up waterfront vacation beach cottages in St Thomas parish in Jamaica. Located 3 hours from Kingston, the cabins are positioned on top of the hill, which features impressive views of Bowden Harbour. With views of incredible sunrises and sunsets, Casa Angola sits right alongside a private and public beach where you can soak in the sun.
Jah Bouks is trying to offer "peace of mind" and wants everyone to enjoy an authentic Jamaican island experience. Jah Bouks intends Casa Angola as a peaceful getaway.
Jah Bouks and his wife Carolina designed and built the cottage themselves. Jah Bouks wanted to create a space where couples can come "just to relax, recreate, reconnect with nature and each other."
The cottage sleeps 2 and has 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom. Jah Bouks' Angola Restaurant is nearby, so guests can enjoy some local cuisine while taking in the ocean view.
ABOUT JAH BOUKS:
Worin Gerol Shaw, "Jah Bouks," is from the Winchester community of St. Thomas, Jamaica. When he was only 12 years old, he started to perform in front of crowds. He always received a lot of applause and was very popular with the audience. Jah Bouks performed at many stage shows and jam sessions where he showed his incredible talent and ability to control the crowd.
Following a string of singles, Jah Bouks struck gold with his self-penned 2013 mega-hit "Call Angola." Jah Bouks' music has taken him into youth empowerment and community renewal. He pairs his roots reggae sound with reggae righteousness and conscious lyrics.
In 2020, Jah Bouks decided to create an album after watching the world burn. The album has 12 tracks that go from love songs to social criticism to the need for a spiritual connection with nature and God. The opening track "One Hit Wanda" is a jab at those who considered Jah Bouks a one-hit-wonder. But it is clear that Jah Bouks is here to stay.
