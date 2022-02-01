Lundberg Entertainment Group signs Jamaican recording artist Jah Bouks.

Submit Release
I'm looking forward to working with Terri and her team. They have a great vision for my career and I'm excited to see what the future holds.”
— Jah Bouks
SEATTLE, WA, USA, February 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Seattle-based Lundberg Entertainment Group has announced that they have signed Jamaican recording artist Jah Bouks. As part of the agreement, Terri Lundberg will serve as publicist and booking agent for Jah Bouks. Reggae in Seattle, a media and music promotion company, will also work with Jah Bouks to promote his music and events in the reggae world.

"We are excited to be working with such an amazing artist," said Terri Lundberg. "Jah Bouks is sure to make waves in the music industry."

Set to go on a UK tour in February 2022, Jah Bouks added, "I'm looking forward to working with Terri and her team. They have a great vision for my career and I'm excited to see what the future holds."

The UK "Long Awaiting" tour will kick off on February 12th at The Oval, just outside of London.

ABOUT JAH BOUKS:
Born Worin Gerol Shaw, in the Winchester community of St. Thomas, Jamaica, Jah Bouks started performing at 12. His stage presence and maturity were evident, even this early on in his career. He was always a crowd favorite. He performed at many community stage shows and jam sessions where he commanded the stage, often outperforming original artists on their own songs. Before too long, he was penning his own music, expressing the plight of the African diaspora people, railing against inequality and injustice, and pleading for worldwide unity and love. Jah Bouks' work is of a higher calling of consciousness and continues both on and off stage with youth empowerment, juvenile rehabilitation, and community development.

Lundberg Entertainment Group (LEG) is a full service music marketing firm that specializes in reggae. We create customized strategies to help artists and musicians become more visible through increased media presence with key journalists, influencers and promoters of the reggae genre.

Terri Lundberg
Lundberg Entertainment Group
+1 206-290-1035
email us here

