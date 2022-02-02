A succeeding low-code platform: ELMA365 awarded G2 High Performer 3 times in 2021

Low-code is becoming more and more popular, with its simple approach to automation and relatively low pricing. Why so much emphasis on low-code though?

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Low-code is becoming more and more popular, with its simple approach to automation and relatively low pricing. Developers and vendors are making an effort to create low-code products that could win over the market. Why so much emphasis on low-code though?Well, according to Gartner, by 2024 almost 80% of all apps will be developed using low-code and no-code technology. More importantly, 80% of all digital products will be developed by non-tech professionals.Low-code solutions surged in the 90’s as a reaction to complex programming interfaces. Today, low-code is a big hit among developers of business management platforms. They create their products so that their clients themselves can use them, without engaging programmers. This makes things easier and, to be honest, a lot cheaper. IT is definitely becoming more accessible to people without technical background who take advantage of low-code and reduce the cost of development.One of the prominent low-code products on the market is the succeeding ELMA365 Low-code Platform that provides tools for BPM, CRM, ECM, and RPA.ELMA365 has surged to become one of the highly rated low-code products, being named a G2 High Performer amongst BPM systems in winter, summer and fall of 2021, with a high Implementation Index for Business Process Management. Also, in the latest G2 report, ELMA365 got a Usability index of 8.24 and a Relationship index of 8.26.“The number of low-code users is growing day by day. Just recently business automation was fully in the hands of programmers. Today things have changed, so we need to provide business users with modern solutions. The revolution on the market of automation has led us to a place where business leaders, analysts and developers all work together with the same goal to create a great solution for the business. This is what low-code is about—creating things faster and with less effort. I wish to say thank you to all our customers and partners for helping us succeed in this transformation. And a huge thanks for all your reviews”, says Alex Trefilov, Head of ELMA365.G2, one of the world’s largest tech marketplaces, contains more than 1,2 million of independent and authentic reviews, read by more than 5 million people each month. G2 ratings are based on user reviews and information available online. The algorithm uses these data to evaluate the two key parameters: the user satisfaction and the presence on the market.You can also request a demo and get a free trial on the ELMA365 official website About ELMA:ELMA is an IT company that focuses on developing Low-code technology to offer a BPMS as well as RPA. The technologies ELMA offers include AI, chatbots, and computer vision. Since 2008, more than 3,000 companies have implemented ELMA products. ELMA365 has once more been ranked as a High Performer in G2 Fall 2021 Report on top BPM software.