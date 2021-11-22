Submit Release
ELMA365 has helped SB Sberbank of RJSC to automate business processes and electronic document management

ELMA365 succes story in banking industry

How SB Sberbank of RJSC automated business processes and electronic document management using ELMA365 and improved employee performance

ELMA helps to save time that used to be wasted on waiting and error correction, eliminates manual operations, greatly reduces expenses connected with human factors, and improves the speed of processes”
— Rashid Ushurbakiev
WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, Соединенные Штаты, November 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Automation is nothing new. Everyone is well aware of its benefits, and a company’s growth driven by automation it’s no surprise.
However, the scale and speed of this growth can be surprising and inspiring.

ELMA365 is happy to share the automation success story of their customer SB Sberbank of RJSC.

The Kazakhstan subsidiary of Russian Sberbank is a part of the international Sberbank Group. Its network includes 110 structural subdivisions; 17 of them are branch offices. The ELMA365 implementation project involved the headquarters in Almaty and the whole network.

With ELMA365, Sberbank set really ambitious goals: to go paperless, to optimize and automate business processes, and to improve employee performance.

“ELMA helps to save time that used to be wasted on waiting and error correction, eliminates manual operations, greatly reduces expenses connected with human factors, and improves the speed of processes” - says Rashid Ushurbakiev, Bank Technology Manager.

Learn how ELMA helps businesses grow in this success story.

