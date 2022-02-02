Audit The Vote PA: Lancaster County Canvassing Results
Lancaster County Official Canvassing Results - 256 surveys collected - 37% of households had election anomaliesCRANBERRY TWP, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the summer of 2021, Audit The Vote PA began working on a canvassing effort in 20 counties across the state to verify the certified results from the 2020 election. This effort was designed to restore voter confidence given all the controversy and unanswered questions surrounding the 2020 election. The results for Lancaster County are as follows:
411 doors were knocked on and 256 surveys collected
- 37% of houses had some election anomaly occur
o 29.73% have some registration count discrepancy
21.17% have phantom registrations associated with their address
8.56% have less registrations on record than resident stated
- 26.39% of addresses had a different number of votes on record for 2020 than resident stated
o 17.13% had phantom votes
o 9.3% were missing votes
The results show that there are egregious discrepancies between the certified result from the State Department and what our canvassers were told from residents at the door. We are requesting a legislative hearing from our State Representatives once we finish all canvassing reports so that we can present our findings to the public and the state legislature. Without free and fair elections, we do not have a Constitutional Republic, but a Democracy where the mob rules. Audit The Vote PA has worked tirelessly to expose what happened in the 2020 election, and we will continue to do that in hopes of restoring integrity to our election process.
###
Toni L. Shuppe
Audit The Vote PA
+1 412-573-9342
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Other
Commercial