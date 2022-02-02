I-29 reopened from Grand Forks to Canadian border

BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) and North Dakota Highway Patrol have reopened Interstate 29 from Grand Forks to the Canadian border.

Reduced visibility, as well as snow and ice-covered conditions may still be present on highways throughout the state. Motorists are encouraged to slow down and drive for conditions.

For more information on road conditions across North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.

Please be advised that road condition information on 511 and the travel map is updated daily from 5 a.m. until 10 p.m. CDT. The road report is based upon the information available to the NDDOT at the time of preparation and is provided solely as a public service. Conditions may vary from those reported.

