Buying A Small Business That Is "Not For Sale": Strategies For Business Buyers Discussed On New BizBen.com Blog Post
On this newly submitted blog post on BizBen.com, ProBuy Program Director Peter Siegel, MBA discusses a simple strategy often overlooked by business buyers.
Business Buyers often neglect to ask small business owner directly if they would like to sell. The response is usually met with "if the price is right". That's the start of a negotiation to buy!”DUBLIN, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On this newly submitted blog post on BizBen.com, ProBuy Program Director Peter Siegel, MBA discusses a strategy often overlooked by business buyers. This can be a very effective strategy - a topic that is often brought up in consulting sessions with business buyers.
Here are some excerpts from this new BizBen blog post that potential buyers (site users) found helpful:
"Learning about a business of interest is another way the buyer demonstrates that he or she is being professional. That's what Steve did by obtaining and studying the franchisor's literature. And it also saves time, since the prospective seller does not need to go over the basics of the industry. The smart buyer-candidate can discover plenty of information that will help him or her be prepared, by contacting local business groups (Better Business Bureau, Chamber of Commerce), the associations representing the industry in which the subject business is involved, and by conducting a key word search on the Internet. And, of course, if the targeted company is a franchise, the interested buyer can find out, from the franchisor, much of what's needed to know for initial discussions."
"The smart buyer also is prepared by knowing the importance of exploring this idea with prospective sellers in a way that is private, respecting an owner's usual need for confidentiality. Even if a business owner is interested in speaking with people who might want to purchase the company, anyone approaching that owner in a way that might expose the topic of conversation to others, is bound to get a negative response. Very few prospective sellers want customers, employees or vendors to learn that they are considering the idea of getting out of the business. If any outsiders hear someone ask a business owner "Do you want to sell?" they most likely will hear this answer: "No." Even if that's not the case."
"It is also estimated that for every business for sale on the market there are 30 others that could be for sale if the right buyer presented themselves. All potential buyers should register themselves on BizBen.com and let both owners and intermediaries alike know what their search requests are just in case a business owner decides their time is up and they want to move forward in selling their small business."
For the entire blog post go to: Buying A Small Business That Is "Not For Sale"
