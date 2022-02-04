Is This A Good Time To Buy A Laundry Small Business - A New Discussion Post On BizBen.com Explores This Topic
How does the laundromat business look as we enter this changing environment? Chuck Post, Laundry Advisor & Consultant initiates this BizBen Discussion post.
Chuck Post and others have done a great job in this Discussion Post in determining if now is a good time to buy a small business laundry. All potential buyers of laundromats should read this info.”DUBLIN, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chuck Post and other Laundry Sales specialists and advisors renew their discussion on timing of buying a small business laundromat. Below is a portion of what was discussed:
— Peter Siegel, MBA - BizBen.com
"How does the laundromat business look as we enter this changing environment? Is it still as easy to operate a laundry and be profitable? Is it still the American Dream Business that it has been known to be? Yes, but…
Costs of operating laundries have become exceedingly high. Utilities are climbing at rates never seen; 15% and even more in many areas as it is for about everything else that a laundry needs to operate. This is not just a laundry problem. This is a national restructuring of the American business model. Every business operator is in the same environment. Yet, by necessity, the laundry is facing an even greater model challenge. Laundries are supposed to be an absentee owned business. Is that still true?
Today, laundry owners are also facing the need to pay higher wages while needing to increase staff hours in order to keep even their loyal customers feeling safe and coming back. In several California markets, it is difficult to find quality staff at even $17.00 per hour. A self-service laundry pays out about 10% of its gross for cleaning, some staff presence and closing. Obviously, these models need to be re-thought.
The laundry lease is also something to consider. If buying a laundry today, it may be necessary to live with a shorter-term lease than the 20 – 25 years which has been typical. There may also be higher escalators and even more conditions placed on the lease, requiring adjustments to the investment model and exit strategies as well as operations.
So, are these laundries still easy to run profitably? Yes, when the laundry owner puts the policies into place and staffing is taken into consideration, the laundromat can be an ideal investment. Our clientele has also changed; now requiring better service, atmosphere, personality, and they now respond better to branding."
To read the rest of this Discussion Post On BizBen go to: Is This A Good Time To Buy A Laundry Business?
To see all laundromats for sale & wanted to buy at this time go to: Laundry Businesses For Sale & Wanted To Buy Postings
For more articles and info on buying & selling laundromats go to: How To Buy & Sell Laundromat Articles, Blog Posts, Webinars, Events
About BizBen.com
BizBen.com (online portal) assists those selling and buying small businesses and franchise resales nationwide. Serving business buyers, owner/sellers, business brokers, agents and small business advisors for over 25 years, over 500 new postings & posts are added daily for those seeking to buy or sell a small to mid-size business in the USA. BizBen.com offers an active Blog, Discussion Module, Resource Directory, over 8,000 Business For Sale & Business Wanted To Buy Postings, and live Webinars / Live Podcasts/Interview Educational Sessions are held weekly on BizBen.
About Peter Siegel, MBA
Peter Siegel, MBA is the Founder & Lead Advisor at BizBen.com (established 25 years, 8,000+ small businesses for sale & wanted to buy postings, with 500 new & refreshed posts daily). BizBen.com offers business buyers, owner sellers, business brokers and advisors free access to online postings, articles, blog posts, discussions, podcast, online events, resource directories, etc. Peter currently heads up the BizBen.com ProBuy, ProSell, & ProIntermediary Programs. Call Peter today at 888-212-4747 for assistance in selling or buying a small to mid-sized business or franchise resale.
Peter Siegel, MBA
BizBen.com
+1-888-212-4747
peter@bizben.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn