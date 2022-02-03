Authentic CEO announced as speaker at The Future is Mindful summit for business leaders

Co-Founders of Authentic CEO Amy Levin & Amanda Sanders Amy Levin, Co-Founder of Authentic CEO Amanda Sanders, Co-Founder of Authentic CEO

Authentic CEO agrees to bring business leaders through a mind expanding experience using neuroscience for higher success at The Future is Mindful summit.

If we want to change the workplace, we need to change the way work is done.” — Amanda Sanders, Co-Founder Authentic CEO

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amy Levin and Amanda Sanders, founders of Authentic CEO, will present a wellness experience at “The Future is Mindful" a virtual summit promoting workplace wellness. The two-day summit held on March 29-30th brings mindfulness to the forefront as the key to transforming and reinventing the workplace.

The virtual event will include mindfulness experts as well as experiential breakout sessions. During the summit, Amy and Amanda will lead participants thru a guided meditation using a brain wave audio track to build a workshop in the mind. They call this workshop The Center of Insight and confirm that you don't need to be an experienced meditator to gain the benefits of this exercise. "Our minds have tremendous power; unfortunately, we've been conditioned to rely on a small part of its processing power. Yet, we know there are brain-wave states that allow us greater access to information and overall well-being," says Amy Levin, Co-Founder of Authentic CEO.

This is exactly why Amanda Sanders and Amy Levin teamed up in 2018 to create Authentic CEO -- to give entrepreneurs and business leaders the tools to access these powerful brain wave states and thereby higher levels of success coupled with greater impact and more wellbeing. Authentic CEO activates leaders and teams' highest human potential with their Growth Catalyst System which blends quantum physics and neuroscience with business strategy. Mindfulness is also an aspect of their program. Amanda Sanders states, "Many teach mindfulness as if it's the tool to do in-between business; and we see mindfulness as the tool to do business. From answering emails to engaging in the board room to negotiating deals to entering the front door of your house at the end of your day. Mindfulness establishes a strong focal point, which gets more done, without doing more."

Authentic CEO helps leaders and teams learn to tap into different brain wave states, which creates greater clarity, focus, genius solutions, and an overall sense of happiness and power. Amanda points out that "Our current educational system and workplace have over-identified and valued the beta thinking mind, which has contributed to many of the physical and mental issues we are seeing in the workplace and world. If we want to change the workplace, we need to change the way work is done."

Mindfulness opens the door to seeing and experiencing the world with new eyes. One begins to experience what quantum physics has revealed, that everything is energy, and this intelligent energy field is available at all times. But do you know what to do with that energy? When you do, a paradigm shift occurs, and you move from life happening to you to life happening for you and thru you. You no longer feel like you are surviving, as well-being and happiness become the new normal at home and work. Life is embraced with an empowered state of curiosity, excitement, and ultimately success.

The Future is Mindful summit is bringing together thought leaders in this space to build mindful workplaces. To learn more about The Future is Mindful summit, visit https://thefutureismindful.com/

About Amanda Sanders

Amanda Sanders is a 10x entrepreneur with a dynamic journey that's impossible to capture in a summary paragraph. Mechanical Engineer by degree, award-winning Enterprise Software Executive by trade, and Human Potential Activator by passion. She has made more than one unicorn company from the inside, and now is on the outside forging a path to help companies activate their core potential to grow and succeed with maximum impact. She’s worked with Apple, Dell, Visa, Wells Fargo, Zynga, Yahoo!, Verizon, AT&T, Southwest, Honda, and many other widely known brands.

About Amy Levin

Amy Levin began her career as an open-heart nurse along with a degree in public health policy and a background in health and wellness. She developed a passion for team collaboration and personal development, which provided her the opportunity to help open a multi-specialty surgery center which became of the largest in Indiana and repeatedly ranked #1 in the state. In 2018, she met Amanda Sanders and they founded, AuthenticCEO.

About Authentic CEO:

Amanda Sanders and Amy Levin joined forces in 2018, to create Authentic CEO. They each had a calling to bring consciousness into corporations to change the world from the business workplace outwards. Together they have worked with corporate executives, teams and startups developing the Growth Catalyst Program, utilizing quantum physics and neuroscience to activate leaders and teams greatest human potential. For more information visit their website at https://www.authentic.ceo.