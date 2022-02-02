Public relations Agency Ace360media announces its commitment to SME development
As one of the country's leading public relations agency, Ace360media is committed to supporting Nigeria’s SMEs and help them reach potentials on a global scale.
We will be launching a new initiative in the coming months, with the aim of giving more support and advice to small businesses and entrepreneurs across Nigeria.”IBADAN, OYO, NIGERIA, February 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ace360media is one of the fastest growing public relations agencies in Nigeria. With over 10 years of experience in managing national and international media campaigns, not to mention corporate communications, Ace360media has expanded into management consulting to empower SME's with brand publicity solutions.
Recently in a just concluded workshop organized by the agency, they have announced their commitment to SMEs and an expansion in their services to include B2B marketing.
The company provides a full suite of services for its customers to help them reach their goals. Ace360media has developed a unique system that enables it to provide its services at very competitive rates for agencies of their size. This is because they’ve eliminated many costly overhead expenses such as office space, travel expenses and other costs associated with running an office. The company will be able to take on more clients and deliver better results for them through this system.
According to IreTomiwa Bamgboye, CEO, Ace360media, “We will be launching a new initiative in the coming months, with the aim of giving more support and advice to small businesses and entrepreneurs across Nigeria. As one of the country's leading public relations agencies, we're committed to supporting Nigeria’s SMEs and helping them reach their potential on a global scale.”
“We have so many small businesses that have a relatively low mass media presence that actually affects the growth of their businesses in this digital era. In order to give businesses media presence, I came up with this solution, to further contribute to the development of small businesses around the globe” IreTomiwa disclosed in a statement,
He adds, “Most SMEs lack the know-how to promote their businesses on some reputable media, most of them even think attaining such level is a hundred-to-one. This is why our agency will consult for them and render services such as interviews, press coverage, advert and event promotion on any reputable media platform as many as our reach can get. We will also help manage personalities and campaigns.”
Bamgboye stated further that despite the fluctuation and devaluation of the currency which has culminated in capital inadequacy for most SMEs in Nigeria, there are opportunities in the immediate business environment online that small businesses can explore to turn the tide.
He advised SMEs to take advantage of the Ace360media unsecured SME plan which is available to both existing and new clients of the Agency within 24 hours to enable them to meet their media campaign needs.
According to him, this would boost economic growth and lead to an improved standard of living for the citizenry. “We've listened to what our clients want and we're proud to announce that we'll be taking some strong steps in the direction of SME development. We hope you'll stay tuned for our future announcements” he concluded.
