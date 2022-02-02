An Evening with HGTV's Amy Mahjoory
An Evening with HGTV's Amy MahjooryLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, February 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RAISING FUNDS FOR YOUR NEXT DEAL. When investors are asked what concerns them most about buying a property, the vast majority express concern with NOT having the money to do the deal. They either don’t have the down payment, or a lender, or a partner, or any other sources of capital. Well, the Los Angeles Real Estate Investors Club ("LAREIC") is going to help solve this issue by having an expert on raising capital speak at LAREIC's February 10th meeting.
SPECIAL GUEST: Amy Mahjoory is a real estate investor, educator, best-selling author and one of the stars of HGTV’s most popular “House Hunters.” Over the last nine years, Amy has raised over $25 Million dollars in private money and completed numerous real estate transactions all over the country. Today, she is a part owner in over $500 million of commercial real estate and lives in Austin, TX with her husband, Sean (who is also a real estate investor). In her best-selling book titled, “Networking with A Purpose,” Amy brings the principles of capital raising to life through the stories, events and ideas that have shaped her path to success.
Raising private money has been the key to her success leading to stardom on HGTV and beyond. As a result of her success, investors started coming to Amy asking her to teach them how to raise capital (while everyone else struggles with this critical aspect of real estate). Amy has gone on to help thousands of real estate investors all over the country raise private money with her proven systems. At Amy’s presentation, attendees will learn:
+ Get 100% funding for deals
+ Get funding without experience, credit, or liquidity
+ Raise money without borrowing from family or friends
+ Gain confidence to raise private money
+ Use advanced capital-raising techniques
+ Techniques for approaching private lenders
DATE & TIME: Thursday night, February 10, 2022, 6:30 to 9:30 pm.
LOCATION: Iman Cultural Center, 3376 Motor Avenue (between National and Palms), Los Angeles, CA 90034 (3 blocks north of Culver City).
PARKING. Free parking on the Iman parking lot and endless metered street parking.
FREE ADMISSION: Admission to LAREIC's monthly meetings is always FREE (COMPLIMENTARY), but reservations are recommended.
RSVP: To register please click: www.LAREIC.com or call 310-792-6404.
LAREIC. Founded in 1996, Los Angeles Real Estate Investors Club is celebrating its "Silver Anniversary." LAREIC is the oldest and largest investor group in California. LAREIC helps people invest in real estate by offering (1) education, (2) networking, and (3) mentoring.
