Kansas Judicial Center closed Wednesday due to adverse weather

TOPEKA—The Kansas Judicial Center will be closed Wednesday, February 2, due to adverse weather, but offices will continue to provide service through remote means.  

Supreme Court oral arguments scheduled Wednesday morning will be heard as scheduled on the January 31–February 4 docket. Arguments will be by Zoom videoconference and livestreamed on the Kansas Supreme Court YouTube channel.  

Offices affected by the closure include the Office of Judicial Administration, Clerk of the Appellate Courts, Supreme Court Law Library, and the Appellate Reporter's office in the Judicial Center. The Office of the Disciplinary Administrator and the Kansas Lawyers Assistance Program office will also be closed.

Individual judicial chambers may remain open at the discretion of the justice or judge. Visitors will want to call ahead if they plan to visit judicial chambers. 

All other activities affected by this change will be rescheduled, including meetings. Participants will be notified of new times and dates.    Visit the judicial branch website at www.kscourts.org for updates. 

Kansas Judicial Center closed Wednesday due to adverse weather

