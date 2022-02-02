Senate Committee Schedule: Wednesday, February 2, 2022

State of New Mexico FIFTY-FIFTH LEGISLATURE SECOND SESSION, 2022

SENATE SCHEDULE OF COMMITTEE HEARINGS WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 2, 2022

FINANCE COMMITTEE – Senator George K. Muñoz, Chair Meeting may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov (Click on the Webcast tab and select Senate Finance) For public participation, click on the following link https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81679647964 to join the Webinar or via telephone 1-669-900-9128 Webinar ID: 816 7964 7964

Wednesday, February 2, 2022 – 8:30 a.m and 1:30 p.m.or 1/2 hr. after session or Call of the Chair. – Room 322 8:30 a.m. C/SB 14 ENACTING THE CLEAN FUEL STANDARD ACT (STEWART)

1:30 p.m. SB 1 INCREASING SALARY FOR LICENSED TEACHERS (STEWART/SARIÑANA)

For public participation or written comments email SFC@nmlegis.gov Sponsors and Experts have 10 minutes to present the bill followed by 15 minutes each for Proponents and Opponents. Each 15 minutes will be divided by up to ten speakers that may either participate virtually or in-person. You will be contacted by our Zoom Operator with the virtual meeting instructions. Written comments must include your Name, Entity Represented, Bill #, For or Against and limit to 300 words or less. All Committee Members will have access to written comments. The DEADLINE is 12 hours prior to meeting time. Agenda items not heard may be rolled over.

CONSERVATION COMMITTEE – Senator Elizabeth Stefanics, Chair Meeting may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov (click on the Webcast tab and select Senate Conservation) For public participation, click the following link https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86543845863 to join the Webinar or via telephone 1-253-215-8782 Webinar ID: 865 4384 5863

Thursday, February 3, 2022 – 9:00 a.m. – Room 311 SJM 2 NATIONAL BIODIVERSITY STRATEGY (STEWART) SB 162 STRATEGIC WATER RESERVE (STEFANICS)

Immediately following bills: Conservation Committee will go into Executive Session (closed to the public) Presentation and Discussion: Cholla Khoury, Deputy Chief, Attorney General’s Office TX vs. NM Rio Grande Lawsuit

EDUCATION COMMITTEE – Senator William P. Soules, Chair Meeting may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov (click on the Webcast tab and select Senate Education) For public participation, click the following link https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83582297843 to join the Webinar or via telephone 1-669-900-9128 Webinar ID: 835 8229 7843

Wednesday, February 2, 2022 – 9:00 a.m. – Room 311 SB 110 SCHOOL BUS DRIVER COMPENSATION (PIRTLE) SB 75 LIMIT SCHOOL ADMIN EXPENDITURES (GONZALES) SB 165 ENHANCE CERTAIN SUMMER & OUT-OF-SCHOOL PGMS. (PADILLA) SB 172 RETIREES RETURNING TO WORK (MUÑOZ)

HEALTH AND PUBLIC AFFAIRS COMMITTEE – Senator Gerald Ortiz y Pino, Chair Meeting may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov (click on the Webcast tab and select Senate Health and Public Affairs) For public participation, click the following link https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87967039414 to join the Webinar or via telephone 1-669-900-9128 Webinar ID: 879 6703 9414

Wednesday, February 2, 2022 – 1:30 p.m. or 1/2 hr after session – Room 311 SB 103 WORKFORCE SOLUTIONS STAFF BACKGROUND CHECKS (PADILLA) SB 166 TRANSITIONAL HOUSING FROM INCARCERATION (HAMBLEN) SB 171 MED STUDENTS IN UNDERSERVED COMMUNITIES (ORTIZ y PINO) SB 175 UNM PROJECT ECHO PROGRAM (LOPEZ) SB 118 EARLY CHILDHOOD CARE FUND USES (GONZALES/GALLEGOS) SB 123 STATE RACING COMMISSION SUNSET DATE (MUÑOZ) SB 167 YOUTHFUL OFFENDER & STAYED ADULT SENTENCE (BACA) SB 156 STANDARD FOR PRETRIAL RELEASE (SCHMEDES)

JUDICIARY COMMITTEE – Senator Joseph Cervantes, Chair Meeting may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov (click on the Webcast tab and select Judiciary) For public participation, click on the following link https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83347538157 to join the Webinar or via telephone 1-669-900-9128 Webinar ID: 833 4753 8157

Wednesday, February 2, 2022 – 1:30 p.m. or 1/2 hour after session – Room 321 NOT YOUR FITBIT – ELECTRONIC GPS MONITORING IN 2022 Kelly Bradford, Program Manager, Senior Statewide Pretrial Program. Administrative Office of the Courts Joseph Filerio, Supervisor, Pretrial Monitoring and Supervision, Administrative Office of the Courts Arthur W. Pepin, Director, Administrative Office of the Courts

*SB 12 AG OFFICE FOR MISSING INDIGENOUS PERSONS (PINTO) SB 38 EARLY CHILDHOOD EDUCATION DEPT AUTHORIZATIONS (GONZALES) SB 144 INTIMIDATION OF ELECTION WORKERS (DUHIGG) SJR 3 APPOINTED APPELLATE JUDGE REQUIREMENTS, CA (CERVANTES) SM 6 STUDY UNIFIED JAIL & PRISON SYSTEM (NEVILLE)

RULES COMMITTEE – Senator Daniel A. Ivey-Soto, Chair Meeting may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov (Click on the Webcast tab and select Senate Rules) For public participation click the following link https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86412647187 to join the Webinar or via telephone 1-253-215-8782 Webinar ID: 864 1264 7187

Wednesday, February 2, 2022 – 9:00 a.m. – Room 321 CONFIRMATION:STEINHAUS, DR. KURT A. Appointment, Secretary, Public Education Department (STEWART)

SB 8 VOTERS’ RIGHTS PROVISIONS (WIRTH/MARTÍNEZ)

TAX, BUSINESS AND TRANSPORTATION COMMITTEE – Senator Benny Shendo, Jr., Chair Meeting may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov (Click on the Webcast tab and select Senate Tax, Business and Transportation) For public participation click the following link http://us02web.zoom.us/j/84895112616 to join the Webinar or via telephone 1-669-900-9128 Webinar ID: 848 9511 2616

Thursday, February 3, 2022 – 30 minutes after session – Room 321 SB 100 CANNABIS REGULATION (LOPEZ/ROMERO, A) SB 108 EXEMPT SOCIAL SECURITY FROM INCOME TAX (PADILLA/BROWN) SB 111 US HIGHWAY 380 PROJECTS (PIRTLE) SB 121 EXEMPT SOCIAL SECURITY FROM INCOME TAX (GALLEGOS) SB 128 UNIFORMED SVC. RETIREE INCOME TAX DEDUCTION (BURT) *SB 150 CREDIT FOR REINSURANCE ACT (STEFANICS) SB 155 EC DIVERSIFICATION & CLIMATE RESILIENCE FUND (MUÑOZ)

