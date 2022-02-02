Circle Power Renewables’ Statement on the Adams Township Zoning Process
Proposed ordinance lacks legally required provisions, would impact property rights of all residents, owners and businesses.
We urge the Board to correct course and do things the right way, to encourage economic development and provide certainty to all current and future Adams Township property owners and businesses.”ADAMS TOWNSHIP, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Circle Power Renewables Vice President Chris Moore made the following statement after the Adams Township Planning Commission meeting on Tuesday night:
— Chris Moore
“We are proud of the Scotia Wind project, which will bring millions of dollars in new tax revenue to Adams Township, Adams Township Schools and Houghton County. Scotia Wind will also create opportunities for local contractors and provide record-breaking low-cost electricity to the region. We carefully designed the project with 3,000-foot property line setbacks, and it is almost a mile from the nearest existing home.
“We recognize the right of Adams Township residents to pursue zoning, but it must be done fairly and transparently. Unfortunately, in its rush to pass an ordinance, the Board is running roughshod over the property rights of every owner in the Township. Further, the Township seems bent on doing in six months what most townships take years to accomplish: establishing a new zoning commission, appointing commissioners, preparing a five-year master plan for future development, approving that plan, drafting a new zoning ordinance for future land uses, and approving that ordinance.
“The Adams Township Board has called this rushed zoning process ‘zoning light,’ but fails to acknowledge that it would impact not just Scotia Wind, but every property and land use in the Township. More importantly, the proposed ordinance lacks legally required provisions that protect property owners from overreaching government regulations. If approved, there would be no limits on the Township’s zoning authority.
“We urge the Board to correct course and do things the right way, to encourage economic development and provide certainty to all current and future Adams Township residents, property owners and businesses.”
