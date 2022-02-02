Advantary USA Launches Digital Disruption Services
Tim Kapp, Digital Transformation & A.I. Strategist, will Lead the Digital Disruption Division
85% of CEOs recognize the massive disruption that A.I., Blockchain, AR/VR, and IoT will have on their industry, but fewer than 25% have taken serious steps to adapt.”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Advantary USA, a full-service Management Accelerator™ helping companies with Growth, Executive Capital, and Financing, announced today their new Digital Disruption Practice led by Tim Kapp, Digital Transformation and A.I. Strategist and Advantary Partner.
— Tim Kapp, Digital Transformation and A.I. Strategist and Advantary Partner
Digital advances centered around artificial intelligence and advanced analytics, blockchain, augmented and virtual reality, and IoT are changing the way the world works and delivering outsized growth to companies who adapt.
Advantary recognizes the need for corporations to understand Digital Disruption and leverage it for success, and Tim Kapp is ideal for starting up and leading the division. Kapp has worked with startups to Fortune 500 organizations in Media & Entertainment, Publishing, Mobile Telecommunications, and Travel & Hospitality to develop their digital strategies. In addition, he teaches A.I. and Predictive Analytics at the University of Utah, is a founding member of the U.S. National A.I. and Cybersecurity ISAO, and serves on the board of the A.I. for Good Summit Innovation Factory Silicon Valley/U.S.
"Tim leads organizations through the evolution of their business strategy into Digital Transformation strategies that increase revenue, improve customer retention, identify and maintain process improvements, and result in new data-driven products or services. His multi-disciplinary experience in Predictive Analytics, Finance, Quantitative Marketing, and Software Development gives him a unique ability to understand and align teams across organizational silos," notes Advantary Partner Stephen Kuhn. "Tim has a long track record of delivering success for his clients."
"85% of CEOs recognize the massive disruption that A.I., Blockchain, AR/VR, and IoT will have on their industry, but fewer than 25% have taken serious steps to adapt. This is because it's been too hard and too expensive to find the highly specialized talent and experience required," says Kapp. "Advantary's Digital Disruption practice delivers on-demand specialists in each of these disruptive technologies. Combining our technical team with the industry expertise of our clients allows us to launch exciting new capabilities and products quickly."
To learn more and understand the importance of Digital Disruption, visit Advantary.co. Advantary is offering a five-part workshop series open to CEOs, CIOs, and CTOs for a deep immersion into the topic. Hosted and conducted by Advantary's partner Advantage Foundry Network (AFN), the series begins February 18, 2022.
About Advantary
Advantary is a full-service Management Accelerator™ helping companies with Growth, Executive Capital, and Financing comprised of experienced entrepreneurs who have started dozens of companies, raised hundreds of millions of equity capital, and had numerous exits with returns for their investors.
About Advantage Foundry Network
Advantage Foundry Network is a global professional organization for CEOs to connect with a curated community of their peers, creating meaningful and profitable connections enhanced by AFN's proprietary A.I. and analytics.
Betsy Klein
Advantage Foundry Network
+1 714-478-0353
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn