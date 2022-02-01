NEWS RELEASE // FIRE INVESTIGATION //SHELBURNE

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A1000588

TROOPER: Det. Sgt. Matthew Hill

STATION: Williston Barracks – Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit

CONTACT#: (802)878-7111

DATE/TIME: January 31, 2022 at 10:20 AM

LOCATION: 96 South Ridge Drive Shelburne, VT

INCIDENT: Fire Investigation

VICTIM: Stephen Ireland

AGE: 62

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Shelburne, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On January 31, 2022 at 10:20 AM the Shelburne Fire Department was dispatched to 96 South Ridge Drive for a report of black smoke coming from the roof. When firefighters arrived, they discovered heavy fire coming the roof and north side of the 2-story single-family home. As part of Shelburne Fire Department Captain Andrew Dickerson’s assessment of the fire scene he contacted the Department of Public Safety Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit (FEIU) for assistance in determining the origin and cause of the fire event.

FEIU members responded to the fire scene and began the fire scene examination. Due to the unsafe conditions on the first floor caused by the fire, the Dept. of Public Safety Urban Search and Rescue Team was contacted and asked to conduct shoring operations to make the structure safe for investigators.

The investigation revealed the fire started in the chimney chase between the basement and first floor of the home. The cause of the fire is undetermined but is not the result of direct human involvement.

The home was heavily damaged by fire, heat, smoke, and water and is considered a total loss.

Firefighters were able to stop the fire from spreading from the main portion of the house to the attached garage. The Shelburne Fire Department was assisted by several area fire departments including South Burlington, Burlington, Vergennes, and Hinesburg.

Note: There are no photos available at this time

Matthew Hill

Detective Sergeant, VT State Police – Bureau of Criminal Investigations

Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit

2777 St George Road

Williston, VT 05495

Office - (802)878-7111 ext 4057

Matthew.Hill@Vermont.gov

IAAI - FIT

