Submit Release
News Search

There were 972 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,941 in the last 365 days.

Shaftsbury Barracks / Conditions of Release

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

PRESS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 22B3000201

TROOPER: Nicholas Grimes                                                                         

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks                    

CONTACT#: (802) 442-5421

 

DATE/TIME: April 12th, 2021

LOCATION: Corinth, NY / Bennington, VT

VIOLATION: 13 VSA 7559 - Violation of Conditions of Release

 

ACCUSED: Richard N. Blackmer Jr.

AGE: 41

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: White Creek, NY

 

VICTIM: Sharon Bloomfield

AGE: 53

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Corinth, NY

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On January 18th, 2022, Troopers from the Vermont State Police - Shaftsbury Barracks were advised that Richard N. Blackmer Jr., age 41, of White Creek, NY, violated his condition of release by entering into a business contract of more than $500.00 without the Bennington Criminal Court's approval.  Richard was issued conditions of release stemming from over several dozen charges of false pretense and bad checks.  In April 2021, Richard agreed to have his truck repaired by BA Sales and Service for $5,270.95, and paid an initial down payment (approximately half).  The repairs were completed and the truck remained at the garage until the bill could be paid.  In July 2021, Richard asked to borrow the truck to move his camper and left another truck at the repair shop as collateral.  Richard never returned the repaired truck and in the middle of the night in August, stole the truck he left as collateral back.  Richard never returned the collateral truck or paid the remaining balance of the repair bill ($2,469.88).  Richard was issued a criminal citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court – Bennington Criminal Court on March 28th, 2022, at 0815 hours.

 

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A          

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court - Bennington Criminal Court

COURT DATE/TIME: March 28th, 2022, at 0815 hours

             

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

You just read:

Shaftsbury Barracks / Conditions of Release

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.