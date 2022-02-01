Shaftsbury Barracks / Conditions of Release

STATE OF VERMONT

CASE#: 22B3000201

TROOPER: Nicholas Grimes

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: (802) 442-5421

DATE/TIME: April 12th, 2021

LOCATION: Corinth, NY / Bennington, VT

VIOLATION: 13 VSA 7559 - Violation of Conditions of Release

ACCUSED: Richard N. Blackmer Jr.

AGE: 41

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: White Creek, NY

VICTIM: Sharon Bloomfield

AGE: 53

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Corinth, NY

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On January 18th, 2022, Troopers from the Vermont State Police - Shaftsbury Barracks were advised that Richard N. Blackmer Jr., age 41, of White Creek, NY, violated his condition of release by entering into a business contract of more than $500.00 without the Bennington Criminal Court's approval. Richard was issued conditions of release stemming from over several dozen charges of false pretense and bad checks. In April 2021, Richard agreed to have his truck repaired by BA Sales and Service for $5,270.95, and paid an initial down payment (approximately half). The repairs were completed and the truck remained at the garage until the bill could be paid. In July 2021, Richard asked to borrow the truck to move his camper and left another truck at the repair shop as collateral. Richard never returned the repaired truck and in the middle of the night in August, stole the truck he left as collateral back. Richard never returned the collateral truck or paid the remaining balance of the repair bill ($2,469.88). Richard was issued a criminal citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court – Bennington Criminal Court on March 28th, 2022, at 0815 hours.

COURT: Vermont Superior Court - Bennington Criminal Court

COURT DATE/TIME: March 28th, 2022, at 0815 hours

