Two men who have served more than 30 years in prison for robbing and killing an elderly man in Banning are challenging their convictions under a 3-year-old law that redefines a person’s culpability for murder. Under Senate Bill 1437, which took effect on Jan. 1, 2019, the “natural and probable consequences” doctrine of the felony murder rule has been eliminated.
You just read:
2 California killers among hundreds to challenge murder convictions under change in state law
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.