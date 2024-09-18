California bar wants to offer exam-score boost to beta testers, critics are wary

The state bar said on Friday that it has asked the California Supreme Court to bump up real bar exam scores by as much as 40 points for people who do well on experimental tests it is administering in November and July. The total possible points on the test is 2,000. Beta testers who score low will not be penalized on the real exam under the proposal.

