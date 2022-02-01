Michigan dispensary chain celebrates Black History Month by fighting social injustice
MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bazonzoes Provisioning Center (Walled Lake and Lansing) is taking aim at social injustice during Black History Month by supporting “The Innocence Project”, a 501 (c)3 dedicated to putting an end to wrongful convictions.
A portion of the proceeds from sales in both dispensary locations throughout the month will go towards the Innocent Project. Their mission is to free the staggering amount of people who are currently unjustly imprisoned and to help reform the justice system that placed them there.
The timing for support of the nonprofit organization seemed like a natural progression to the team at Bazonzoes, who tries to select various charities throughout the year to coordinate with their events calendar.
“It’s an unfortunate but well documented reality that most of the unjustly incarcerated individuals in jail are part of the BIPOC community, and many of those individuals are also part of the cannabis community. Historically and presently speaking, this is an issue that needs reformation, and supporting that while celebrating Black leaders throughout history who have done the same feels like a natural fit with our company values,” said Erin McCann-Sabo, an executive at the provisioning centers.
“As one of the original Michigan dispensaries, we want to make sure that we are always striving to be a voice of support for those that helped to pave the way for legalising this industry, ; especially those that lost their freedom because of it,” she continued.
Past charities who have benefitted from other Bazonzoes events include Volunteers of America, A Mother’s Wish, Lansing Food Bank, various animal shelters, Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation of America, and the local Goodfellows.
“We try our best to be thoughtful when picking projects. Ensuring that it reflects the diversity and needs of our community, customers, patients, and our staff. Issues like cancer and crohns are more obvious tie-ins to the nature of the products that we sell, however things like connecting animals to customers with anxiety and PTSD may not be,” said Sabo.
Bazonzoes was founded in 2010 as the first medical provisioning center in Oakland County, MI. They have since re-licensed, opening medical and recreational provisioning centers in Lansing, MI and Walled Lake, MI.
Bazonzoes mission is to provide the highest quality products, care, and service to the cannabis community and beyond. To find out more about Bazonzoes, visit www.bazonzoesmi.com.
###
Erin McCann-Sabo
A portion of the proceeds from sales in both dispensary locations throughout the month will go towards the Innocent Project. Their mission is to free the staggering amount of people who are currently unjustly imprisoned and to help reform the justice system that placed them there.
The timing for support of the nonprofit organization seemed like a natural progression to the team at Bazonzoes, who tries to select various charities throughout the year to coordinate with their events calendar.
“It’s an unfortunate but well documented reality that most of the unjustly incarcerated individuals in jail are part of the BIPOC community, and many of those individuals are also part of the cannabis community. Historically and presently speaking, this is an issue that needs reformation, and supporting that while celebrating Black leaders throughout history who have done the same feels like a natural fit with our company values,” said Erin McCann-Sabo, an executive at the provisioning centers.
“As one of the original Michigan dispensaries, we want to make sure that we are always striving to be a voice of support for those that helped to pave the way for legalising this industry, ; especially those that lost their freedom because of it,” she continued.
Past charities who have benefitted from other Bazonzoes events include Volunteers of America, A Mother’s Wish, Lansing Food Bank, various animal shelters, Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation of America, and the local Goodfellows.
“We try our best to be thoughtful when picking projects. Ensuring that it reflects the diversity and needs of our community, customers, patients, and our staff. Issues like cancer and crohns are more obvious tie-ins to the nature of the products that we sell, however things like connecting animals to customers with anxiety and PTSD may not be,” said Sabo.
Bazonzoes was founded in 2010 as the first medical provisioning center in Oakland County, MI. They have since re-licensed, opening medical and recreational provisioning centers in Lansing, MI and Walled Lake, MI.
Bazonzoes mission is to provide the highest quality products, care, and service to the cannabis community and beyond. To find out more about Bazonzoes, visit www.bazonzoesmi.com.
###
Erin McCann-Sabo
Bazonzoes
+1 5172733000
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Other