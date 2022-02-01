Camille Milner Named New Host of The Respectful Divorce Podcast
Camille Milner has taken over as the new host of The Respectful Divorce podcast and will bring 30+ years of experience as a family law attorney to the podcastDENTON, TX, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Camille Milner has taken the reigns as the new host of The Respectful Divorce podcast. Milner is a Texas Collaborative Divorce Attorney. She is a master credentialed collaborative professional and was award the Gay G. Cox Award for Excellence in Collaborative Law in 2020.
As new the host of the podcast, Camille will bring her 30+ years of experience as a family law attorney to the podcast. Camille’s first guest on the podcast is Ben Stich, a Massachusetts divorce coach and mediator.
Listen to the podcast here: https://soundcloud.com/user-213395964/ben-stich.
If you would like to be a guest on The Respectful Divorce podcast, contact Tim Crouch tim@thecrouchgroup.com or by calling 940-383-1990.
Tim crouch
The Crouch Group
+1 940-383-1990
email us here