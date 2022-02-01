Submit Release
News Search

There were 970 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,941 in the last 365 days.

Camille Milner Named New Host of The Respectful Divorce Podcast

Camille Milner Named New Host of The Respectful Divorce Podcast

Camille Milner Named New Host of The Respectful Divorce Podcast

Camille Milner has taken over as the new host of The Respectful Divorce podcast and will bring 30+ years of experience as a family law attorney to the podcast

DENTON, TX, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Camille Milner has taken the reigns as the new host of The Respectful Divorce podcast. Milner is a Texas Collaborative Divorce Attorney. She is a master credentialed collaborative professional and was award the Gay G. Cox Award for Excellence in Collaborative Law in 2020.

As new the host of the podcast, Camille will bring her 30+ years of experience as a family law attorney to the podcast. Camille’s first guest on the podcast is Ben Stich, a Massachusetts divorce coach and mediator.

Listen to the podcast here: https://soundcloud.com/user-213395964/ben-stich.

If you would like to be a guest on The Respectful Divorce podcast, contact Tim Crouch tim@thecrouchgroup.com or by calling 940-383-1990.

Tim crouch
The Crouch Group
+1 940-383-1990
email us here

You just read:

Camille Milner Named New Host of The Respectful Divorce Podcast

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Law, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.