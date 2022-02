Camille Milner Named New Host of The Respectful Divorce Podcast

Camille Milner has taken over as the new host of The Respectful Divorce podcast and will bring 30+ years of experience as a family law attorney to the podcast

DENTON, TX, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Camille Milner has taken the reigns as the new host of The Respectful Divorce podcast. Milner is a Texas Collaborative Divorce Attorney. She is a master credentialed collaborative professional and was award the Gay G. Cox Award for Excellence in Collaborative Law in 2020.As new the host of the podcast, Camille will bring her 30+ years of experience as a family law attorney to the podcast. Camille’s first guest on the podcast is Ben Stich, a Massachusetts divorce coach and mediator.Listen to the podcast here: https://soundcloud.com/user-213395964/ben-stich If you would like to be a guest on The Respectful Divorce podcast, contact Tim Crouch tim@thecrouchgroup.com or by calling 940-383-1990.