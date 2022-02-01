PSD News Release: DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY WISHES HAPPY RETIREMENT TO WOMEN’S COMMUNITY CORRECTIONAL CENTER WARDEN

HONOLULU – After more than three decades of service, Women’s Community Correctional Center (WCCC) Warden Eric Tanaka announced in December 2021 that he would be retiring. He is officially retired, effective at close of business today (January 31, 2022).

Outgoing WCCC Warden Tanaka has been with the Department of Public Safety (PSD) for more than 36 years, including nearly 7 years as WCCC Warden. Tanaka started his career with PSD in 1985 an Oahu Community Correctional Center (OCCC) social worker. He moved to the role of OCCC Corrections Supervisor in 1991 and to Halawa Correctional Facility Deputy Warden in 2000. He was promoted to WCCC Warden in October 2015.

“I want to personally thank Warden Tanaka for his many years of dedication and service to the state as well as our corrections system, and I wish him well in his retirement,” said Max Otani, PSD Director.

Current Waiawa Correctional Facility (WCF) Warden Sean Ornellas is stepping in as the temporary acting warden at WCCC until official recruitment for the position opens. WCF Chief of Security Anthony Monteilh will temporarily fill in as acting WCF Warden.

# # #

