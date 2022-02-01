GRC+ Eyes British Expansion
GRC+ expands its global footprint by establishing a new office in LondonLONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, February 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GRC+, a global consulting firm that provides governance, risk, and compliance management services in the field of cybersecurity, announced that they have established a new office in London. The announcement comes as part of an expansion strategy in which GRC+ will invest heavily into the market by opening offices in major financial centers around the world.
London has a history of being the financial center of the world, with a well-developed economy and thoroughly established banking and insurance sectors. In the digital era, it has become an up-and-coming hub for fintech operations, which apply technology to create innovative financial products and services.
The cybersecurity threat to the financial sector has increased notably in recent years, largely due to constantly changing and more severe threats of cyber-attacks. Cyberattacks can compromise the integrity of the financial institutions' underlying infrastructure as well as the systems that drive their operations. During the past years, cyberattacks have escalated in severity, scope, duration, and sophistication. As a consequence, the speed of regulatory change in the financial services sector is staggering. Cyber-resilience-related changes in the regulatory environment continue to affect the financial industry remarkably.
"We have a great deal of expertise in understanding the cybersecurity risks and impacts of laws and regulations that affect the financial sector, fintech companies, payment systems, commercial banks, and the banking industry at large.", said GRC+ partner Ahmet Ucar. "Given the company's long-standing presence in the United Kingdom, we felt that it was a natural next step to open an office in London".
GRC+ has specialized teams in security and risk management for financial institutions, fintechs, payment systems providers, and other actors. They provide a range of cybersecurity services including cyber-risk assessment, security improvement programs, privacy- and compliance consultancy; together with threat and vulnerability management, red teaming, and penetration testing services. With years of experience, GRC+ has helped numerous clients around the world to improve their security posture.
GRC+ is looking forward to bolstering its presence in this region. "We hope that the new location will open up new opportunities and give us an edge over competitors", added Ucar. GRC+ will be looking for more opportunities to deploy its services in the region and is confident that the future holds more of this for them.
To learn more about GRC+, visit their website at https://grc.plus
