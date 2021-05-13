GRC+ is Now Listed as a Provider for the SWIFT Customer Security Programme
EINPresswire.com/ -- GRC+, a cybersecurity company headquartered in the Netherlands that delivers information security governance, risk, and compliance services, today announced its publication in the SWIFT Cybersecurity Assessment Provider and Cybersecurity Service Provider Directories (*).
SWIFT is a global member-owned cooperative and the world’s leading provider of secure financial messaging services. SWIFT provides a network that enables financial institutions worldwide to send and receive information about financial transactions in a secure, standardized, and reliable environment.
SWIFT established its Customer Security Program (CSP) as a way to actively support its customers in mitigating the effects of cyberattacks. The Customer Security Controls Framework (CSCF) has gradually evolved over the past years. As part of CSP, starting in 2021, all SWIFT users, including banks and other financial institutions, are obligated to carry out an independent assessment and self-attest regarding their security compliance levels.
“Cyberattacks are becoming increasingly intense and sophisticated,” said GRC+ Partner Ahmet Ucar. “SWIFT customers need to be at the top of their games in cyber defense and compliance, especially in light of the new SWIFT CSP program. We’re looking forward to helping financial institutions and other SWIFT members comply with SWIFT CSP and strengthen their security posture.”
These requirements are highly relevant to SWIFT users. Non-compliance with the new control framework can result in SWIFT reporting misconduct to local supervisory authorities and notifying users of the SWIFT network. GRC+ is stepping up to help by providing independent SWIFT CSP expertise to assist in the development and improvement of cybersecurity programs.
Organizations preparing for a SWIFT CSP independent assessment may email csp@grc.plus.
(*) SWIFT ® is a registered trademark of S.W.I.F.T. SC. SWIFT does not certify, warrant, endorse or recommend any service provider listed in its directory, and SWIFT customers are not required to use providers listed in the directory.
Sharon Miller
SWIFT is a global member-owned cooperative and the world’s leading provider of secure financial messaging services. SWIFT provides a network that enables financial institutions worldwide to send and receive information about financial transactions in a secure, standardized, and reliable environment.
SWIFT established its Customer Security Program (CSP) as a way to actively support its customers in mitigating the effects of cyberattacks. The Customer Security Controls Framework (CSCF) has gradually evolved over the past years. As part of CSP, starting in 2021, all SWIFT users, including banks and other financial institutions, are obligated to carry out an independent assessment and self-attest regarding their security compliance levels.
“Cyberattacks are becoming increasingly intense and sophisticated,” said GRC+ Partner Ahmet Ucar. “SWIFT customers need to be at the top of their games in cyber defense and compliance, especially in light of the new SWIFT CSP program. We’re looking forward to helping financial institutions and other SWIFT members comply with SWIFT CSP and strengthen their security posture.”
These requirements are highly relevant to SWIFT users. Non-compliance with the new control framework can result in SWIFT reporting misconduct to local supervisory authorities and notifying users of the SWIFT network. GRC+ is stepping up to help by providing independent SWIFT CSP expertise to assist in the development and improvement of cybersecurity programs.
Organizations preparing for a SWIFT CSP independent assessment may email csp@grc.plus.
(*) SWIFT ® is a registered trademark of S.W.I.F.T. SC. SWIFT does not certify, warrant, endorse or recommend any service provider listed in its directory, and SWIFT customers are not required to use providers listed in the directory.
Sharon Miller
GRC Plus
+1 424-363-4300
s.miller@grc.plus
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn