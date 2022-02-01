MPLT Healthcare Wins ClearlyRated’s 2022 Best of Staffing Client and Talent 5 Year Diamond Awards for Service Excellence
EINPresswire.com/ -- MPLT Healthcare, a leading locum tenens agency in the healthcare staffing industry, announced today that they have won the Best of Staffing Client and Talent 5 Year Diamond Awards for providing superior service to their clients and providers. The Diamond Award distinction is awarded to firms that have won Best of Staffing Awards for at least 5 consecutive years by providing superior service to their clients and candidates.
Liz Hale, President of MPLT Healthcare, commented, “It is an honor to be recognized by ClearlyRated with the Best of Staffing Client and Talent 5 Year Diamond Awards. We always strive to give our clients and providers a world-class experience and these efforts are reflected in the high satisfaction scores and numerous positive comments we received through the ClearlyRated surveys. The last few years have been especially difficult for our industry, so our success is truly a testament to our team’s resilience, perseverance, and passion for excellence.”
ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Award winners have proven to be industry leaders in service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients and candidates. On average, clients of winning agencies are twice as likely to be completely satisfied. In addition, candidates who have been placed by winning agencies are twice as likely to be completely satisfied with the services provided compared to those working with non-winning agencies.
MPLT Healthcare received satisfaction scores of 9 or 10 out of 10 from 90.6% of their clients, significantly higher than the industry’s average of 41%. The company also received satisfaction scores of 9 or 10 out of 10 from 80.6% of their placed job candidates, significantly higher than the industry’s average of 40%.
“Winners of the 2022 Best of Staffing award have demonstrated their commitment to delivering exceptional service, even as Covid-19 has forced them to reimagine and rebuild their approach to business," said ClearlyRated's CEO and Founder, Eric Gregg. "These service leaders have kept the client, talent, and employee experience at the heart of their business strategy, and it's my honor to celebrate and showcase the 2022 Best of Staffing winners alongside feedback from their actual clients on ClearlyRated.com!”
About MPLT Healthcare
With years of healthcare and physician staffing experience, MPLT Healthcare has the knowledge, resources and proven industry commitment to help facilities meet the increasing demands of today’s rapidly changing healthcare landscape. We specialize in placing highly qualified physicians and advanced practice clinicians in locum, locum-to-perm and direct hire staff positions. We will always be people helping people as we strive to earn the long-term loyalty of our clients, providers and employees through our dedication to selfless service, a relentless focus on quality and a culture of excellence. For more information, please visit mplthealthcare.com.
About ClearlyRated
Rooted in satisfaction research for professional service firms, ClearlyRated utilizes a Net Promoter® Score survey program to help professional service firms measure their service experience, build online reputation, and differentiate on service quality. Learn more at https://www.clearlyrated.com/solutions/.
About Best of Staffing
ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Award is the only award in the U.S. and Canada that recognizes staffing agencies that have proven superior service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients, placed talent, and internal employees. Award winners are showcased by city and area of expertise on ClearlyRated.com—an online business directory that helps buyers of professional services find service leaders and vet prospective firms with the help of validated client ratings and testimonials.
